The 10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in March

Like snowflakes, no two Trader Joe's trips are alike. This week's visit might bring you new sweets and snacks while next week's will present you with the return of your favorite frozen item.

To say that TJ's keeps its shoppers engaged with its ever-evolving product offerings is a gross understatement. While the grocery chain promotes these items through its podcast and Fearless Flyer, word of mouth plays a major role in generating buzz. Take the grocer's new mini tote bags, for example. The popular canvas bags went viral on social media shortly after being released, resulting in the item flying off the shelves.

Whether you're looking for March Madness party snacks or just a new addition to your usual grocery list, Trader Joe's has a variety of options for you. Here are 10 new TJ's items you can snag this month.

Hold the Cone Tips

Nutrition (5 Pieces) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

You're down to the last few bites of your ice cream cone when, suddenly, you sink your teeth into something sweet: dark chocolate. Trader Joe's new Hold the Cone Tips are conical morsels filled with dark chocolate, resembling the bottom of the grocer's Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones. This new sweet snack costs $3.99 and has garnered rave reviews since its rollout.

"These are definitely a treat – part ice cream cone but also somewhat like a cookie bite," Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post. "The chocolate in the tip is semi-sweet chocolate and the cone adds a nice crunch that is also slightly sweet."

Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters

Nutrition (2 Pieces) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

One of Trader Joe's latest snacks combines brownie and chocolate chip cookie bits with gooey caramel, dark chocolate, and sea salt to present a sweet and salty candy cluster, available for $3.99. This ingredient mashup has sparked notable praise from customers.

"My only regret is not buying 2," one Reddit user commented.

"Godddd these are the best treats they've produced in a while. I'm obsessed," another one added.

Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes

Nutrition (7 Pieces) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

It may come as a surprise, but Trader Joe's hasn't sold gluten-free doughnuts—until now. Last month, the grocery chain released its Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes, which are both gluten- and dairy-free. The new confection is made with a combination of tapioca starch, rice flour, and cornstarch. However, despite its ingredient makeup, shoppers can't even tell the doughnut holes are gluten-free.

"The texture was my fave part—cakey, not too dry, and took me right back to my gluten donuts days," @collegeceliackc, a gluten-free blogger, wrote in a recent product review on TikTok. The social media user added, "My verdict is that these donut holes are DEFINITELY worth a trip to @traderjoes."

Each package contains about 20 doughnut holes and costs $3.49.

Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers

Nutrition (1 Package) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 2 g

This new item features lions and tigers and bears—oh my! Available for just 99 cents a bag, the Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers are cut into 13 different animal shapes and covered in a yellow yogurt featuring a "citrus aroma and lemony zing," according to the retailer. They're also sprinkled in nonpareils for an additional touch of color.

"The lemon is initially very subtle and you get a sense of the citrus at the end," one shopper reported in the comments section of an Instagram post announcing the new item's arrival. Similarly, another customer described the flavor as a "tiny bit tart."

Spicy Meat Pizza

Nutrition (1/4 Pizza) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Trader Joe's just expanded its frozen pizza offerings with the addition of its Spicy Meat Pizza, which costs $5.99. This new frozen meal option is topped with a tomato sauce featuring "a bit" of balsamic vinegar, shredded mozzarella cheese, spicy smoked sausage, pork meatballs, and grilled red bell peppers.

While some customers have expressed their desire for stronger spice, others chose to increase the heat by adding ingredients like hot honey and Crunchy Chili Onion.

Papas Rellenas

Nutrition (1 Piece) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

This new item is a frozen take on a Cuban papa rellena. Available for $4.99, each box includes four papas rellenas, which are crispy mashed potatoes filled with ground beef, diced onions, and bell peppers. Pop these in the oven or air fryer and pair them with a sauce of your choice.

"Just tried them. They are pretty tasty. The texture was perfect with a light spray of oil in the air fryer," one Reddit user wrote.

Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn

Nutrition (1 Cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Chocolate-covered strawberries and popcorn have come together as a sweet and salty snack that has shoppers buzzing. This new Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Popcorn costs $3.49 and features kettle corn, freeze-dried strawberry pieces, and a chocolate drizzle.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Delicious," "dangerously good," and "addicting" are just three ways TJ's customers have described this new snack in the comments section of a recent Instagram post.

Peas & Carrots Sour Gummy Candies

Nutrition (1/3 Package) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 0 g

No, these gummies aren't actually made out of peas and carrots. They're just shaped like them. How's that for getting your kids to eat their veggies? Priced at $1.29, each package is filled with gummy candies that are naturally colored with spirulina, paprika, and fruit and vegetable juice.

"These are actually more sour than the other sour candies they have. Definitely worth a try for the price," one Reddit user commented.

"They taste like tangerines, and the peas are kind of like a jelly bean, both with citrusy flavors," Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesobsessed noted. "If you like sour candies, these are for you."

Vegan Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative

Nutrition (1 Tbsp) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 0 (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

This vegan Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative can be added to more than just coffee, hot cocoa, and desserts. Trader Joe's also suggests incorporating it into soups and sauces. Available for $4.49, this dairy-free product contains a combination of vegetable oils, starches, and proteins, which the grocery chain says creates a "rich, creamy flavor."

"YES! This tastes just like dairy whipping cream! It's always in my fridge now," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment.

"This heavy whipping cream is chef's kiss for my pasta sauces, soups and desserts," another one added.

Raspberry, Meyer Lemon, Blueberry, and Vanilla & Cream Yogurt

Nutrition :

Raspberries & Cream (1 Cup) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 4 g

These yogurts aren't technically new, but they're now packaged in individual four-ounce cups. Previously, TJ's sold a couple of different two-flavor six-packs, offering Raspberry & Cream with Meyer Lemon & Cream and Blueberries & Cream with Vanilla & Cream. Now, customers can mix and match their yogurt flavors, with each individual cup priced at 69 cents.

"So excited they did this!" one Instagram user wrote. "This stuff is freakin delicious!!" another one commented.