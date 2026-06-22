These chains serve tuna salad sandwiches diners say are fresh and flavorful.

Tuna salad is quite simple, but it’s also easy to ruin the tuna fish concoction. Luckily, there are a lot of places that get it right and whip up delicious tuna salad sandwich menu options. What makes a good tuna salad? Depends on who you ask. Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best tuna salad sandwiches, according to diners.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s makes its legendary tuna salad with a secret ingredient. “Working at Jimmy Johns taught me the secret to great tuna salad. A little soy sauce. It’s why theirs, now mine is so damn good,” one person says. “I like Jimmy Johns because it’s very fresh and very flavorful. They use soy sauce which I haven’t seen or tasted in other recipes .. but now I always add soy sauce when I make tuna salad at home,” another agrees.

Jersey Mike’s

Diners love the crunch that comes with Jersey Mike’s tuna salad. “They put chopped celery to give it a little crunch, little bit of pepper,” writes a fan. Our reviewer, Megan Hagemann, elaborates that it is “well-rounded in terms of taste and texture.” The tuna is “juicy without being bogged down by mayonnaise. The best part, though, is that the vinegar and oil slowly seep into the mix, creating an entirely new array of flavors. When it comes to texture, the tuna and bread are soft and even a bit squashy with all the oil and juices. But, the veggies—specifically the onion and tomato—provide a zap of crispness that balances it out,” she says.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread’s tuna is another classic that diners have been returning to for decades. The chain uses solid white albacore in its chicken salad, which is canned in “water and salt,” and whipped into its “special recipe tuna salad,” the restaurant discloses on its website.

Marie Callender’s

If you like your tuna salad as a melt, head on over to Marie Callender’s. The chain serves up a more gourmet albacore tuna melt that still feels like the classic diner favorite, featuring albacore tuna salad topped with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses, avocado, tomato, and applewood smoked bacon on grilled Parmesan sourdough. “Good and very filling,” writes a TripAdvisor diner.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Togo’s

The hearty classic tuna salad keeps diners happy at Togo’s.. “Best I’ve ever had is Togo’s, but they’re only a small chain in Northern CA. And there’s is pretty simple; Tuna, mayo and relish so it’s a stretch to call it ‘tuna salad,'” a person commented.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly also makes a celebrated tuna salad sandwich, using “100% albacore tuna salad,” according to its website, calling it a “must-try for any tuna lover.” The salad is made with “premium albacore tuna, mixed with a light touch of mayo and relish” and served on their trademark freshly baked bread. The creamy tuna is “quite pleasant” and “tastes fresh like it was mixed in-house and the larger bits of fish were juicy with an agreeable texture,” Hageman adds.