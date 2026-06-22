6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Turkey Bacon Clubs, According to Diners

These chains serve turkey bacon club sandwiches diners order again and again.

The BLT is one of my favorite sandwich orders ever. I love the simplicity of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh bread, especially when tomatoes are in season. However, sometimes I need a little added protein. That’s when a turkey bacon club is the better option. Turkey pairs well with bacon, as it is a milder sandwich meat. Where can you get the best turkey bacon club sandwich? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the most beloved turkey bacon clubs, according to diners.

Togo’s

Togo’s offers a few bacon-and-turkey combos that keep customers coming back for more. If you like a hot sandwich, the #31 Clubhouse Melt features 1/4 lb. of whole breast turkey, bacon, and melted cheddar. Or, you can opt for a cold version that also has ham. The #36 California Club is 1/4 lb. of whole breast turkey, black forest ham, bacon, and avocado.

Subway

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At Subway, turkey and bacon are a popular pairing. The Classic Turkey & Bacon sub is one of the chain’s iconic builds, featuring turkey, bacon, and your choice of toppings and bread, while the Southwest Turkey Bacon features a zesty Chipotle Southwest sauce for a spicy kick.

Jersey Mike’s

There are two turkey-and-bacon subs that diners love at Jersey Mike’s. #8, the Club Sub is “Sooo freaking good!!!” according to diners. It comes stacked with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. There is also the Club Supreme, with roast beef, turkey, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo.

Which Wich Turkey Bacon

Over at Which Wich, the Turkey Bacon sandwich, often called the Turkey Bacon Ranch, features turkey, bacon, and creamy ranch dressing. Customize it with your choice of bread, cheese, veggies (including lettuce, tomato, and onion), and other toppings.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

On the Potbelly app, there is a special sandwich with turkey, bacon, and ham worth ordering from the toasty sub chain. “If you order on the app they have an app-only sandwich with ham, turkey, and bacon on it,” a Redditor says.

Firehouse Subs Turkey and Bacon Ranch

The Turkey and Bacon Ranch sub at Firehouse is a steamy, hearty, and flavorful stack with fresh-sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, creamy peppercorn ranch, and all the fixings. Diners approve. “Fresh ingredients and tons of meat. I’ve had this and the steak sandwich and both were delicious,” one person says.