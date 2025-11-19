6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Thanksgiving-Style Turkey Sandwiches

It’s that time of year again—restaurant chains are rolling out their seasonal turkey sandwiches, and diners are thrilled. When a full turkey dinner might seem overwhelming, or you just want those holiday flavors without a big plate, a turkey sandwich is the perfect option. So where can you get something truly delicious and festive? Here are six chains where the turkey sandwiches are raved about by fans.

Mendocino Farms

The November To Remember seasonal sandwich from Mendocino Farms is a showstopper: Roasted turkey, melted mozzarella, mushroom & turkey sausage stuffing, spicy cranberry chutney, shredded romaine, and herb aioli on toasted cranberry walnut wheat is only available in November. “This is my favorite sandwich at Mendocino Farms,” one diner said. “I always have to get it every year when it comes out around Thanksgiving time. It’s literally perfect. I wish it was on the menu longer!”

Firehouse Subs

The Thanksgiving Turkey Sub at Firehouse Subs is a limited time-only treat. Diners can enjoy carved slices of tender turkey breast, savory Thanksgiving stuffing, sweet and tart cranberry sauce, and mayo, served hot on a toasted sub roll. Pro tip? Order it with a side of gravy for dipping. “This is my first for the Thanksgiving Sub, no Mayo extra cranberry sauce and a side of gravy. It’s the best, I will be getting another one before they are done,” one fan said.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has a delightful sandwich called The Bobbie, which the chain describes as a Thanksgiving feast in every bite for good reason: Each sub contains slow-roasted hand-pulled turkey topped with cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing, and mayo. “The Bobbie and the Capastrami are my faves. Need more Capriotti’s in New England!!” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s

Arby’s returning Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler and new Deep Fried Turkey Club are a must-have at this time of year. “I always enjoy their turkey sandwiches – I liked both, but I really liked the club much more – it really hit the spot with their pepper sauce,” one fan said. “Did the BOGO a few days ago. Both were great. I reheated the other half of the gobbler at work and it was a killer re-eat,” another agreed.

Wawa

Wawa‘s Hot Turkey In Gravy “Gobbler” hoagie is raved about by sandwich fans. “It’s a mess, but a comforting mess. My 2 year old saw me eating it and devoured a quarter of it,” one fan said. “I look forward to it annually. I’m a huge Thanksgiving lover,” another agreed.

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has a “Thanksgiving Toasted” sandwich customers love. “Our D’Angelo Thanksgiving Toasted sandwich is epic! Hand-sliced Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce & Mayo, served with a side of Hot Gravy, toasted to perfection,” the chain says. “They have that thing designed almost perfectly,” one appreciative fan said.