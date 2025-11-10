7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib Dinners for the Holidays

While turkey and ham are the traditional choice of protein for holiday meals, a beautiful prime rib dinner can make an excellent alternative for those who prefer something different. Along with the usual sides and desserts, this option can really elevate your dinner and make it something really special. If you want a nice prime rib dinner plate to celebrate the season, here are seven chains with the best prime rib dinners for the holidays.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Lawry’s the Prime Rib has a wonderful prime rib dinner year-round, but it’s extra special at the holidays when there is a festive air to the event. The chain has a lovely Dickens’ A Christmas Carol Holiday Dinner event throughout December, something the whole family can enjoy. “Enjoy Lawry’s signature cuisine while you journey back to Victorian England and the Cratchit home in this beautifully adapted performance of Dickens’ classic tale,” the restaurant says of this three-course feast.

Texas Roadhouse

The Prime Rib plate at Texas Roadhouse is beautiful year-round but especially during the holidays. Guests can enjoy this exceptional steak slow roasted into buttery tenderness and served with any two sides. The chain also offers a holiday “Prime Rib Holiday Feast For 4” to-go option in some markets.

Logan’s Roadhouse

The Prime Rib at Logan’s Roadhouse is served on the weekends. This USDA cut is slow-roasted for six hours & hand-carved to order. Served with your choice of two sides. This is a seasonal treat perfect for the holidays.

Chart House

The Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib at Chart House is special, and perfect for a celebratory holiday meal. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, customers can choose any sides to round out their meal like the Sizzling Mushrooms, Steamed Asparagus, Creamed Spinach, and Baked Potato.

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

The Slow-Roasted Prime Rib at J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar is perfect for a holiday dinner. This aged Mid-Western beef is served with au jus and smashed potatoes. Customers can also choose sides such as Mac & Cheese, Loaded Baked Potato, and Seasonal Vegetables.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Thanksgiving Meal at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is truly special. “Dine in on Thursday, November 27th (11am-9pm) and enjoy our $49 Thanksgiving menu, $49 Caramelized Prime Rib (4pm-9pm) or pre-order your choice of our Thanksgiving options for pick-up on Nov 26-27,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

801 Chophouse

The overall experience at 801 Chophouse is so nice it will feel like a holiday every day. Guests can enjoy the Single Cut Prime Rib or 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib, and the sides are a nice mix of traditional and new: Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Green Beans, Macaroni & Cheese, and much more.