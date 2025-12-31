5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Waffle Fries

These crispy, savory waffle fries are a must-have.

Waffle fries are a nice alternative to regular fries for a few reasons: This cut of fries tends to be more flavorful thanks to more flat surface area, and the crevices make it perfect for capturing extra seasoning and salt. If you have a craving for these salty little sides but want to make sure it’s worth the money and calories, some restaurants have waffle fries so good customers go out of their way to order them. Here are five chains with the best waffle fries, according to fans.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr.‘s Waffle Fries are seasoned and fried to perfection. “I know it’s a fast food joint, but Carl’s Jr.’s crisscut fries are the best waffle fries out there,” one fan said. “This will forever be the best french fry in my life. I remember growing up, it was a big deal when your parents let you upgrade to the criss-cut fries. The seasoning on these is beautiful. Perfect for dipping in some house dressing,” another raved.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s famous Waffle Potato Fries are still a fan-favorite side even after the recipe changed to make the fries extra-crispy. “Before the change there were repeated visits, a lot of them, where the fries were not good,” one diner shared. “Too often in fact. Since the change I’ve been happy with my fries each time, so good, crispy and crunchy.”

Long John Silver’s

The Waffle Fries at Long John Silver’s is “golden, crispy, waffle-cut potatoey perfection” and perfectly seasoned. “Waffle fries at Long John Silvers is a game changer,” one fan said. “So glad they got waffle fries! They are better than the old ones!” another agreed.

Smashburger

Smashburger has Sweet Potato Waffle Fries on the menu that diners love. “Meat was exceptionally delicious, pickles were very tasty, right amount of condiments. Even the bun was good! The sweet potato fries were perfect,” one fan said. “Burger was fire, sweet potato fries were amazing,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s

While more fast-casual than fast food, Denny’s has Wavy Cut French Fries on the menu. “The wavy fries are better than anywhere. We still have the best buffalo chk strps. Our omelettes are far better value and taste than IHOP or Norms,” one Redditor said.