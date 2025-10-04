5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Waffle Fries

French fries are one of the most satisfying and tasty sides you can get at a restaurant (or as a main option, no one is judging) but waffle fries are special. That large surface space lends itself to amazing texture and seasoning, thanks to all those crooks and crevices. The outside should be crispy, the inside soft and pillowy, neither too hard or too soggy, and the flavor has to be perfect. Here are five chains where the waffle fries are worth the trip alone.

Chick-fil-A

Despite controversy about Chick-fil-A changing their Waffle Potato Fries recipe to make it crispier, fans still love these sea salt-sprinkled waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil until crispy outside and tender inside. “I noticed they’re slightly more crispy but I don’t hate them. Still very tasty,” one Redditor said. “Agree. It’s unpopular here but I like the new ones better,” another commented.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr.‘s seasoned Waffle Fries are fried to golden brown and a big hit with customers. “I know it’s a fast food joint, but Carl’s Jr.’s crisscut fries are the best waffle fries out there,” one fan said. The Natural-Cut French Fries are also great!

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has excellent “golden, crispy, waffle-cut potatoey perfection” Waffle Fries on the menu. “Dive into the delightful crunch of our expertly seasoned waffle fries, each bite delivering a unique and satisfying experience,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux serves up Waffle Fries as a side or a snack. “If you’re looking for a place that has some great food, cool, clean space and excellent service, you’ve found it.,” one diner said. “Busy during game day but service is quick, drinks are good and food was better than average bar food!” another commented.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries is practically a meal in itself. “Load up on fries and flavor with our crispy waffle fries topped with a blend of melted Cheddar cheeses, BLUE MOON® white Cheddar beer cheese and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon,” the chain describes this giant plate, which is served with house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. “So I had fish and chips but instead of chips I had waffle fries and I never had it there before. I’ll never have regular fries from there again,” one happy customer said.