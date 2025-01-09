10 Must-Have Walmart Finds That Shoppers Are Raving About This January

A new year means plenty of new items on Walmart's shelves. In January, Walmart introduces fresh winners across the grocery, refrigerator, and freezer departments that are sure to take mealtimes (and snack times) to the next level.

The popular retailer has long been a favorite place for shoppers to stock up on, well, everything, whether it's a sweet treat in the bakery or a few boxes of cereal for your family's breakfast. One thing's for sure—Walmart's in-house brands continue to stay at the top of their game. Walmart shoppers love Great Value in particular, and there are even more new products out in January that you should stock up on.

But don't stop there when you head to your local store this month to see what's new. Take a stroll up and down the aisles to make sure you don't miss anything (and be sure to pick up the five-layer dip if you can find it). There are a great deal of food options for parties, if you've got any of those on your list this month, and also several things you can stock up on for lunch and dinner. We're eyeing those smoothie bowls for work lunches already.

Check them all out, and then go back and see some of the other recent Walmart launches that are most likely still hanging out on the store's shelves.

Lunchables Shareables Ham & Cheddar with Crackers, Chocolate Crème Cookies and Gummy Worms

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 15 g

The description says it precisely: "Perfect for casual gatherings like playdates or slumber parties." This party tray comes stacked with ham, cheese, crackers, and dessert, so you, your kids, or your guests—whoever you're feeding—has a little bit of savory and a little bit of sweet. You could also get one of these to split up into a few lunches for the family if that works out for you.

Great Value Cheese & Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 9 g

Walmart's Great Value brand offers a pizza bagel alternative to the name brand with this 40-count box. It is, as expected, a pretty great deal price-wise, and an excellent buy for families who need something on hand for after-school snacks or weekend lunchtimes. These snackables, however, can also be a good option for busy people who want something tasty and easy to make on a night when you have better things to worry about.

Progresso Italian-Style Bean & Pasta Protein Soup

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Progresso's protein-packed soups will ensure you have a quick and easy dinner no matter how little time you have—especially during the cold winter months when soup is the only thing you want to eat. This bean and pasta soup has both Northern beans and kidney beans, but the brand offers other varieties if this one isn't quite to your liking.

Silk Dairy Free Dark Chocolate Protein Almond Milk

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 8 g

The dairy-free milk options continue to get more and more plentiful, making it even easier to live a dairy-free lifestyle. Silk's latest release is the dark chocolate almond milk with added protein. This tasty option is especially helpful if you just need a boost of protein in the mornings before you start your day.

Pitaya Foods Frozen Clarity Smoothie Bowl, Coconut, Pineapple, and Blue Spirulina

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 2 g

Anything that's ready to eat, right out of the freezer, is good by us. That's exactly what you get with the Pitaya Foods smoothie bowls. The brand offers a few varieties with different flavor profiles and fruit options, and you can always top it with even more fresh fruit, granola, or sweetener if you choose. This is a great option to throw in your work bag to eat on your lunch break, because it requires absolutely no effort.

Farm Rich Sweet Onion Petals with Aussie Dipping Sauce

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Say goodbye to onion rings and hello to onion petals, because these snacks are going to be your new favorite. These savory bites—which can be made in the oven, air fryer, or traditional fryer—are a fun twist on the usual onion side dish, and they come with a tangy dipping sauce.

Marketside 5-Layer Dip

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 40

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 1 g

The five layers you'll find in this dip are refried beans, cantina-style salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and mild cheddar cheese. If you haven't made this dip at home before, it's very easy to do, but with Marketside's option, you don't even have to bother. Grab one of these small containers for game day at home by yourself or pick up a couple extra for a party.

Marketside Tandoori Style Original Naan Bites

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Another perfect addition to your appetizer spread, these naan bites will pair well with whatever dips you have on your table (though we recommend a fresh hummus or yogurt dip). One container has 15 pieces, so you can save them all for yourself, or share with your friends and family. One container goes quick!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

John Soules Foods Fresh Southern Style Chicken Breast Sandwich

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 19 g

Instead of getting fast food after work or for your kids after school, reach for these frozen chicken sandwiches instead. They include everything you need—bun and all—and just need to be heated up and served. Dress the sandwiches to your liking and you're all set. They're packed with protein (and carbs and sodium, so just keep that in mind), and pair well with oven fries or a side salad.

Hershey's Strawberries in Cookies 'N' Creme

Nutrition (Per Serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 1 g

Every meal should end with a little something extra—and that's where Hershey's bite-size delights come in. These frozen candy-coated fruits are the perfect after-dinner treat with just a little bit of tartness from the strawberry and plenty of sweetness from the cookies and cream candy. Hershey's also has other fruit and candy choices in the freezer section for you to stock up on.