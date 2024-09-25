6 Walmart Bakery Items Customers Are Raving About

If you're anything like me, when you make a trip to Walmart, you swing by the bakery department for a treat every time. Sure, Walmart's bakery also has savory items, but bread is far less fun than cakes, cookies, pies, brownies, cheesecakes, and everything else with sugar in it.

Walmart's bakery has a lot of really delicious desserts and snacks to offer, and if you've spent any time on Reddit or TikTok, you'll know that many other shoppers agree.

For this list, I've combined my own experience as a regular Walmart shopper with what my fellow customers are raving about on social media, so you know the most enticing items to try for yourself.

Keep in mind that your local Walmart may not have absolutely everything listed here, and everyone's tastes are different. And if you want even more options, you can also check out which popular bakery items that shoppers were talking about last year. The best part is that they're all still really delicious—and probably still at your local store!

Marketside Iced Cinnamon Sliced Loaf Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 200

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Walmart's private-label brand Marketside has plenty to choose from, but TikToker @morganchopz—who seems to know everything about everything on the retailer's shelves—loves the cinnamon swirl iced cake. She said it's like a cinnamon roll and coffee cake in one, and that's a recipe you should get behind. There's even a drizzle of sweet icing on top!

This treat can be served room temperature, chilled, or even warmed up. You can easily experiment to see which one tickles your fancy most. (Morgan likes it chilled, but personally, this writer prefers it warm.)

Freshness Guaranteed Harvest Orange Frosted Sugar Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

Walmart's frosted sugar cookies can be polarizing, but they're still on shelves for a reason: many people love them. "One of the best cookies I have ever tasted!!!" wrote one reviewer on the retailer's website. "[T]hey taste so good you feel like you are in heaven," wrote another.

Walmart bakeries change them up with every season and holiday, so whether you're picking up the current fall-inspired orange cookies or the patriotic red, white, and blue starburst you see around July Fourth, you're getting the same chewy sugar cookie with creamy icing.

Yes, they're a dense bite of sugary delight, but they're also full of nostalgia. You probably had these in class parties when you were young or around the house when you were a preteen.

Freshness Guaranteed Variety Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 2 Slices)

Calories : 400

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 5 g

While you can get a plain cheesecake or a fruit cheesecake, some shoppers lean toward Walmart's variety pack so you get a little bit of everything. "I get it for Thanksgiving and Christmas even though it's just me 2 dogs and a cat," wrote one fan on Reddit. "I go all out on my holiday meals." The variety pack includes two slices each of New York-style, strawberry swirl, chocolate marble, and brownie cheesecakes, so you have options.

Marketside Strawberry Tres Leches Parfait

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cake)

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 4 g

Sprinkle maker Lisa Stelly taste-tested of a bunch of Walmart's bakery items this year and highlighted a few of her faves in a video on TikTok. One of the biggest hits was the Marketside Strawberry Tres Leches Parfait, which she described as "milky," "fluffy" and "sweet but not too sweet." It also conveniently comes in a single-serve cup, which means you can grab one to have in your lunch at work or as a late-night snack.

Freshness Guaranteed Brownie Bites

Nutrition : (Per 2 Brownies)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

You can't go wrong with a mini bite of a rich brownie. You'll find a handful of brownie options in Walmart's bakery section, but I like the Freshness Guaranteed brand because it's simple and delicious. One fan on Reddit described these as "surprisingly good." A recent reviewer on the retailer's website noted, "These brownies have become one of our favorite bakery purchases at Walmart as they are always moist and delicious."

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Shortcake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 190

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

Why have strawberry shortcake when you can have blueberry shortcake? It's always helpful to get a bakery recommendation from the people who actually work there—and that's exactly what this is. "As a bakery associate, I highly recommend the small round blueberry shortcakes," wrote one self-described Walmart employee on Reddit. "They're brand new and they're really good."