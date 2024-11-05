12 Best New Walmart Items You Can Score in November

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From its affordable prices to its ever-changing selection of beloved food items, Walmart keeps giving customers more reasons to shop.

Throughout 2024, America's largest grocery retailer continued expanding its inventory and even introduced a new chef-inspired private-label food brand called Bettergoods. This brand offers a range of items across multiple grocery departments, such as frozen foods, snacks, dairy, and beverages.

With November being a busy month due to Thanksgiving and holiday shopping, having some grocery inspiration can be helpful before grabbing your cart. If you plan to swing by Walmart soon, here are 12 enticing new items you'll want to add to your shopping list, and be sure to revisit October's arrivals to catch anything you might have missed. Many recent releases are still in stock, so you can grab all the latest essentials.

Marketside Sweet Cannoli Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 90

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Walmart's private-label brand Marketside includes an array of grocery items, such as this new Sweet Cannoli Dip, which is available in eight-ounce tubs for $3.97. This dip is made with ricotta and chocolate-flavored morsels, offering a deconstructed way to enjoy a cannoli. Pair this item with strawberries, cannoli chips, cookies, and more!

The 25 Best Great Value Products at Walmart

Bettergoods Holiday Classic Peppermint Bark

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

Bettergoods recently rolled out some enticing holiday items like the Holiday Classic Peppermint Bark. This seasonal treat consists of dark chocolate layered with creamy white chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy. This is packaged in a festive 10-ounce tin, making it perfect for gifting during the holiday season. Each tin costs $9.97.

Bettergoods Holiday Classic Sleigh Ride Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

For a variety of festive treats, the Bettergoods brand just released its new Holiday Classic Sleigh Ride Mix. Each vibrant nine-ounce tin is filled with a selection of goodies: chocolate and yogurt-covered pretzels, chocolate-dipped marshmallows, chocolate caramel pretzel bites, and celebratory chocolate pieces. According to Walmart, artisanal candy makers used traditional techniques to craft these confections. Each tin costs $9.97.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024 Everyone's Talking About

Bettergoods Holiday Chocolate Truffeles

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: <1 mg, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Chocolate truffles can be a showstopper, especially when they're in eye-catching shapes and colors like the ones Bettergoods recently launched. The private label's new Holiday Chocolate Truffles cost $6.82 and feature four varieties. These include a white chocolate truffle with a crème brûlée filling, a milk chocolate penguin with vanilla cream, a milk chocolate square truffle with maple syrup flavor and hazelnuts, and a dark chocolate diamond truffle with salted caramel. Add them to a dessert board, gift them to a friend, or enjoy them straight out of the box.

Prima Donna Maturo Aged Gouda Cheese Wedge

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Thinking about putting together a cheese board for Thanksgiving? Walmart is now offering a new option to add to your assortment: Prima Donna's Maturo Aged Gouda Cheese. According to Walmart, this product of Holland has "unique flavors of well-aged Gouda and Italian Parmesan" and has "perfect melting qualities," making it a great choice for baking. You can also add the cheese to salads and soups or pair it with your favorite red wine. Each 5.3-ounce wedge retails for $4.96.

23 Best High-Protein Cheeses You Can Eat

Bettergoods Holiday Fruit Spreads Combo Pack

Nutrition :

Cranberry Orange Fruit Spread (About 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

As you're building your charcuterie boards this holiday season, you'll want to make sure you incorporate a sweet element, such as a fruit spread. Luckily, Bettergoods is now offering a new Holiday Fruit Spread Combo Pack, which comes with two options: Apple Gingerbread Spice and Cranberry Orange. Besides pairing with meats and cheeses, these fruit spreads can be enjoyed on toast, used as a pastry filling, or mixed into yogurt and oatmeal, as noted on Walmart's website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

President La Fondue Imported French Fondue Cheese Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Toast up some bread and round up your other favorite melted cheese pairings like apples and potatoes. Walmart is now selling President La Fondue's Imported French Fondue Cheese Kit, which is a 17.9-ounce microwaveable cup of Emmental, Comte, and Gruyere cheeses. To prepare, simply heat the cheese in the microwave for five minutes. Each cup costs $9.97.

5 Foods Worth 'Sprinting' to Walmart For, According to a Super Fan

A-Sha Hot Ones Ramen Noodle Soup

Nutrition :

Taiwanese Tingly Pepper (Per 1 bowl)

Calories : 360

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2,470 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 12 g

Instant noodle brand A-Sha teamed up with Hot Ones, the popular YouTube series that features celebrities eating progressively hot chicken wings, to launch six ramen noodle soups. These are now available at Walmart stores nationwide. The flavors include two mild noodle soups (Taiwanese Tingly Pepper and Sweet Chili), two medium options (Sizzling Chili Garlic and Garlic Chili), and two hot choices (Fiery Hot Tonkotsu and Smoky Chili). The bowls vary in price, ranging from $2.98 to $5.98.

Free Rein Coffee

Free Rein Coffee, the coffee and lifestyle brand co-founded by "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser, is now available at Walmart locations across the U.S. in addition to the retailer's website. Available in 12-ounce bags of ground coffee and 18-count boxes of single-serve pods, this product comes in three varieties: American Dirt, a "roasty and robust" dark blend roast; Homestead, a "dark and rich" medium blend roast; and Prospect, a "smooth and round" light blend roast. The coffee is listed on Walmart's website for $10.98 per bag.

I Tried 10 K-Cup Coffee Brands & the Best Was Smooth, Strong and Cheap

La Terra Fina Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

Nutrition : (Per 1 Quiche)

Calories : 400

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 14 g

If you're a fan of quiche but don't want to make one yourself, Walmart makes enjoying this French dish even easier by offering one from La Terra Fina. Priced at $3.98, each quiche is made with cage-free egg whites and a blend of sharp and milk cheddar cheeses mixed with broccoli florets. You'll want to store the quiche in the refrigerator or freezer until you're ready to cook it. You can then enjoy the quiche warm or chilled.

Bettergoods Holiday Variety Sprinkles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tsp Serving)

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

Planning to do some baking for the holidays? Walmart's got you covered. The retailer just launched new Holiday Variety Sprinkles, which are sold under the Bettergoods label. Each container costs $5.97 and includes four different sprinkle varieties, including red, green, and white jimmies and sugar crystals, nonpareils, and stars. Add these to cookies, cupcakes, and brownies to make your sweet treats extra festive.

18 Best Sam's Club Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Hormel Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pan Fried Slice)

Calories : 60

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

For those who enjoy some sweetness with their bacon, Walmart is selling a limited-edition product that's sure to capture your attention: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon. This new product was created in partnership with Hormel Black Label and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The thick-cut bacon features a crisp, sugary crust and is covered in a "Cinnadust" seasoning blend. Try it for yourself for $5.98!