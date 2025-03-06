Not all chicken nuggets are created equal, something every nugget connoisseur is well aware of. Some nuggets are made with minced or ground chicken shaped into form, while others feature actual chunks of meat. Some come pre-cooked and simply need to be heated up, while others are frozen raw. There are also some nuggets made out of dark chicken meat, but not these brands. Whether you are looking for fast food or frozen nuggets, here are 7 chicken nugget brands that actually use real white meat.

McDonald's Chicken McNuggets

Chicken McNuggets, one of the most famous chicken nuggets on the planet, are tender and juicy and made with all white meat chicken and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, according to the fast food restaurant. While they are made out of real chicken breast, the iconic entree is processed, as the meat is ground up and mixed with the other ingredients, which include vegetable oil, enriched flour, bleached white flour, and vegetable starch.

Just Bare

According to nutrition experts, Just Bare is one of the healthiest chicken nuggets you can buy. They are made with chicken breast only and are actual chunks of meat. They contain no antibiotics, hormones, or steroids and no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

This Simple McDonald's Nugget Tip Is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

Applegate

Applegate Chicken Nuggets are made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken and include white meat only. They are an excellent option for health-oriented people who prefer a ground chicken nugget over chunks. Other ingredients include wheat flour, water, and rice flour. They are a fan favorite with kids because they are genuinely an OG kid-friendly nugget. They sell at a variety of stores, including Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart,

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Nuggets are "100% whole breast meat pieces," according to the company, and are "not mechanically chopped or separated meat." The lightly breaded treat is packed with protein, and white frozen, they are not fully cooked, so plan on a little extra cooking time compared to most nuggets. They are also sold at various grocery stores, including Whole Foods.

Wendy's Chicken Nuggets

Wendy's Chicken Nuggets are made out of "100% white-meat chicken" which is then ground up or minced and "breaded to crispy perfection," claims the brand. However, the ingredient list discloses that they are actually "chicken breast with rib meat," alongside a long list of other more processed ingredients.

I Tried Every Costco Frozen Chicken Nugget & There's Only One I'd Buy Again

Shake Shack Chick'n Bites

Shake Shack introduced Chick'n Bites in 2019, and they have been popular ever since. The "crispy pieces of antibiotic-free, hand-breaded chicken breast" are made fresh to order with "all-natural, antibiotic-free whole muscle that is sous-vide cooked for optimum flavor, moisture and texture, making them extra juicy and tender," the restaurant maintains.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Head over to Chick-fil-A for some of the most famous real chicken nuggets on the market. The chicken brand's nuggets feature "bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil," they write on their website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e