4 Morning Exercises That Firm Saddlebags Faster Than Squats After 60

Saddlebags after 60? A coach says skip the squats and start with these four morning moves.

Saddlebags are one of the most misunderstood topics in fitness, especially after the age of 60. Most people think saddlebags are simply extra fat stored around the hips and thighs, so they assume the solution is just more squats, more cardio, and more calorie restriction. But the body is much more complex than that. Yes, saddlebags do involve adipose tissue, but what you’re actually seeing is a combination of fat accumulation, fascial tension, circulation changes, postural changes, hormonal shifts, and declining tissue quality.

As a fitness coach, I want to reframe this whole conversation. Fascia is the connective tissue web that surrounds every muscle, nerve, blood vessel, organ, and joint in the body. It helps maintain shape, distribute force, and coordinate movement throughout the entire system. As we age, especially after 60, fascia begins losing hydration, elasticity, circulation, and adaptability. Hormonal changes, decreased movement variability, poor sleep, inflammation, and reduced cardiovascular activity all start changing the quality of the tissue.

This is one of the reasons the hips often begin looking heavier, flatter, stiffer, or even less supported with age. The body is literally adapting to the tension patterns placed upon it. This is why spot reduction doesn’t work. You can’t selectively burn fat from one area of the body. But you can absolutely improve the quality and function of the tissues underneath and around the area. That’s a very different conversation.

Instead of simply trying to shrink the hips, we should focus on improving circulation, proprioception, force distribution, connective tissue quality, muscular support, neurological flow, and movement variability. The body was designed for adaptability, not rigidity. One of the biggest mistakes people make as they age is becoming overly stiff and compressed. When tissue quality improves, posture improves, circulation improves, movement improves, and force distribution improves. The body often begins looking better as a byproduct of functioning better. These four morning exercises work on all of that, and they can help you firm those saddlebags without endless squats.

Why Tissue Quality Matters

Most people think of the glutes as simply muscles, but the glute maximus is an enormous fascial structure with broad connections into the pelvis, sacrum, thoracolumbar fascia, and the lateral hip. The quality of this tissue absolutely affects the quality and even the appearance of the hip.

When the gluteal fascia becomes dense, shortened, compressed, or poorly vascularized, the entire posterior lateral hip changes mechanically and visually. That’s why improving circulation, movement variability, and fascial adaptability becomes so important after 60. This also explains why two people with the exact same amount of body fat can look completely different structurally.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

People also forget that tissue quality is not only muscular or fascial, it’s also neurological. The muscles and fascia only function as well as the nervous system supplying them. If neurological flow is diminished, if compression exists around the spine or the pelvis, or if proprioception input is altered, the quality of the movement and the tissue function changes dramatically.

That matters tremendously as we age. Aging is not simply about gaining fat or losing muscle. Aging is often the gradual loss of elasticity, circulation, hydration, proprioception, variability, and neurological efficiency. The goal is not just looking younger, the goal is maintaining tissue that functions younger.

Hip Proprioception

This first exercise works directly on the proprioception and balance we just talked about, retraining how your hip stabilizes and supports you. We’re going to break it down into three steps.

Muscles Trained: Glute medius, glute maximus, hip stabilizers, core

How to Do It:

Balance on your right knee and try to keep your hip, shoulder, and ear in line.

Once you’re set, lift your front leg and balance, keeping your front foot off the ground.

Hold your posture aligned and balance here for 60 seconds, then move on to step two.

For step two, line up your hip, shoulder, and ear again, then lift your front foot followed by your back foot.

Balance more on the knee with less of a base, and hold for 60 seconds.

For the final step, find your initial balance, lift your front foot, then your back foot, and add some movement or perturbation from your front hip while maintaining your balance.

The more you move that front leg, the more challenging it is to hold your balance on the standing hip.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Whatever phase you’re in, do one to three sets of 60 seconds per leg.

Form Tip: Keep your hip, shoulder, and ear stacked in line throughout. There will be some movement, but work to keep everything aligned.

Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge brings movement variability and force distribution into the hips and thighs, working the lateral hip through a dynamic range.

Muscles Trained: Glute medius, glute maximus, quadriceps, hip adductors

How to Do It:

Base on your left leg.

Step your right leg behind you and to the side, then drop down into a lunge.

Keep your chest forward and your posture upright.

Go down as deep as you can. If you can get your knee to the ground, great.

Come back up and return to the middle.

Step with the left leg, hit a base, keep your torso square, drop down, and drive yourself back up.

Go back and forth, dropping down and driving up while maintaining your posture.

For more of a challenge, keep that back leg tight to the front leg as you drop down. This gives you a bigger stretch into the range of motion and really forces you to work on the balance piece. Stepping the back foot directly behind yourself is easier because it gives you a wider, longer base.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Go back and forth for 10 per side, so 20 repetitions total. Do one to three sets.

Form Tip: Keep your torso square and your posture upright as you drop down and drive up.

Glute Medius Stretch

This is a myofascial stretch for the glute medius, and it directly targets the fascial adaptability and circulation in the lateral hip where saddlebags tend to show up.

Muscles Trained: Glute medius, lateral hip fascia, hip rotators

How to Do It:

Step your right leg over your left leg. Set your right foot about even with the knee.

For more challenge, move that foot higher up while keeping your posture tall.

Once you’ve found the right position, dorsiflex your lead foot and pull it back.

Keep your posture upright and use your opposite hand, or your opposite elbow if you can reach, to pull the leg across your body.

Keep your hip glued to the ground, with nothing lifting up.

Pull strongly with your left arm on your right leg while bending your ankle back.

Bring your right arm out, spread the fingers, bend the wrist, lock the elbow, and spiral.

Push forward with your right arm as you tuck your chin, lift the chest, and pull on the leg.

Hold for 30 to 90 seconds, then gently release and switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: If you hold for 30 seconds, switch sides back and forth so you’ve done three reps per side. If you hold for 90 seconds, do just one per side.

Form Tip: Imagine your hip glued to the ground so you’re not lifting as you pull the leg across your body.

L2/L3 ELDOA

We finish with the L2-L3 ELDOA. We’re using this because that is the nerve root for this part of the body where we tend to get our saddlebags, so it ties the whole neurological piece together.

Muscles Trained: Spinal stabilizers, core, hip flexors, postural chain

How to Do It:

Sit up as tall as you can, keeping your ear, shoulder, and hip straight and aligned to the best of your ability.

Bend the ankles back, turn the feet and knees in, and go as wide as you can with your legs.

Stay vertical with your chin gently tucked and your eyes looking one to two feet in front.

Bring your arms out in front, spread the fingers, bend the wrist back, and spiral open.

Bring your arms straight up from your shoulders and stretch as high as you can.

Pull the ankles back, turn the feet and knees in, and push your calves to the ground.

Breathe from the belly as you continue to stretch overhead with your fingers spread and your wrist back.

When you’re done, relax one arm, then the other, then one leg, then the other.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Hold for 60 seconds, one set.

Form Tip: Keep your ear, shoulder, and hip aligned and breathe from the belly while you reach as high as you can overhead.