5 Chair Exercises That Restore Thigh Muscle Faster Than Lunges After 60

All you need is a sturdy chair to get started.

If you’re looking for a great workout that’s productive without placing undue strain on your joints, consider adding chair exercises to your routine. This modality is stellar for boosting strength while improving balance and mobility. If building sculpted thigh muscles is on your fitness to-do list, grab a sturdy chair, and let’s get started.

Having strong thighs is essential—especially as you age. A strong, stable lower body helps keep you mobile, active, and able to live without assistance. We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who shares five stellar chair exercises that can help restore thigh muscle faster than lunges alone after 60.

“A lunge spreads the effort across the muscle and the balance system at the same time. For a de-conditioned 65-year-old, that usually means [they skip] it entirely or do it timidly enough that the muscle never gets enough load to grow,” Siwicki explains. “The chair removes the balance tax so 100% of the effort goes into the working leg. You also get precise tempo control, which is where actual muscle building happens. And the sit-to-stand directly trains the most-used daily-life pattern, getting up from a chair, a toilet, or a car seat, which is the single biggest predictor of independence after 70.”

If you’re good to go, let’s dive into the chair routine Siwicki put together.

Tempo Sit-to-Stand

“The slow lowering phase is where the quads and glutes actually rebuild. This is the single most important strength movement for anyone over 60,” Siwicki says.

Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support, rising for 1 second. Use control as you lower for 3 seconds. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Single-Leg Sit-to-Stand

This single-leg variation fires up the quads and glutes.

Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place one foot flat on the ground in the center, and extend the other leg. Reach your arms ahead of you or cross them in front of your chest for balance. Alternatively, hold onto the chair back for balance. Press through the heel of your planted foot to stand up. Use control to lower. Perform 5 to 8 reps on each side.

Seated Leg Extension

“This move targets the inner quad, specifically the VMO, which is the muscle that keeps the kneecap tracking properly. Weak VMO is why a lot of women over 60 feel their knees give out on stairs,” Siwicki says.

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 3 seconds at the top before lowering. Repeat on the other side, performing 10 reps on each side.

Seated Adductor Squeeze

“The inner thighs are almost always undertrained, and they are critical for hip stability and balance,” Siwicki says.

Begin sitting tall on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Place a rolled towel or pillow between your knees. Press your knees together against the object, squeezing for 5 seconds. Release. Perform 10 reps.

Standing Hamstring Curl

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“Hamstrings atrophy fast with too much sitting and this rebuilds them without any floor work,” Siwicki notes.