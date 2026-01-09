7 Big Changes in the New U.S. Dietary Guidelines Explained by a Dietitian

A registered dietitian explains what the updated federal nutrition guidelines mean for everyday eating.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration revamped the U.S. dietary guidelines, making some major changes. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been touting his “Make America Healthy Again” movement, proclaimed that the new guidelines “will revolutionize our nation’s food culture and make America healthy” at a White House news conference. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to break down the new guidelines. Here are the 7 big changes in the new U.S. dietary guidelines explained by an expert.

Shift Back to Whole Foods & “Eat Real Food” Messaging

“The updated 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines emphasize eating whole, minimally processed foods and strongly discourage highly processed products high in additives, sugars, and salt,” says Collingwood. “This represents a clear pivot toward nutrient-dense eating patterns.”

Protein Prioritized More Strongly

The new guidance recommends increasing daily protein intake to about 1.2–1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight, up from the previous minimum threshold. “This underscores protein’s role in satiety, muscle maintenance, and overall health,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Revised Eating Pattern Graphic (Inverted Pyramid)

“Rather than the MyPlate model used in previous decades, the updated guidelines introduce a new visual food model (often described as an inverted food pyramid) that places vegetables, quality proteins, dairy, and healthy fats at the widest part, signaling priority foods with whole grains farther down,” she says.

Reframing Fats Including Full-Fat Dairy and Natural Fats

“Unlike prior editions that focused on low-fat and fat-free choices, the new guidance permits full-fat dairy and non-industrial animal fats (like butter and beef tallow) alongside unsaturated oils like olive oil,” says Collingwood. “Saturated fats are still recommended to remain limited to no more than 10% of daily calories.”

Expanded Stance on Added Sugars

“Added sugars are strongly discouraged, with no amount considered healthy, and guidance suggests limiting added sugars to less than ~10 grams per meal, a stricter practical target than prior percentage-based limits,” says Collingwood.

Alcohol Guidance Changed

The alcohol guidance also changed. “The long-standing advice about specific daily drink limits (one drink for women, two for men) has been removed. Instead, Americans are advised simply to consume less alcohol for better health, a first significant change in alcohol guidance in decades,” Collingwood explains.

More Focus on Reducing Ultra-Processed Foods

There is also a greater focus on reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods. “Though the guideline does not yet provide a formal definition, it clearly discourages consumption of ultra-processed foods and refined carbohydrates, linking them to poor health outcomes. This is a more explicit stance than in past guidelines and signals a broader public-health focus on the quality of the food supply,” Collingwood says.

What This Means for Americans

What does this mean? “These updates collectively push Americans toward eating real, whole foods like vegetables, fruits, proteins, healthy fats, and minimally processed carbohydrates, and away from highly processed snacks, added sugars, and refined products. The guidance also reflects evolving science about nutrient needs across life stages and emphasizes a balanced, sustainable approach rather than reliance on macronutrient percentages alone,” Collingwood says.