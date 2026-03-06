6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Chicken Dinners Than Any Other Chain

Find out which chains serve the biggest fried chicken dinners for a crowd.

Are you craving a big, fried chicken dinner? Sometimes, a plate of a few pieces and sides isn’t going to get the job done, and you need a platter or bucket of breaded and fried chicken pieces with all the fixings and sides. Where can you get heaping portions of fried chicken? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest fried chicken dinners.

Church’s Chicken Big Share Pack

Church’s Texas Chicken offers various “Family Meals” or “Big Meals” dubbed “shareable packs,” featuring 10 pieces of mixed chicken or legs & thighs, two large sides, and five honey-butter biscuits, starting at around $19.99–$24.99. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Bojangles Family Chicken Meal

Bojangles Family Chicken Meal comes with 20 pieces of chicken and 10 biscuits, made with a special blend of seasonings and fried to perfection, along with 10 made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. There is also the 20-piece jumbo tailgate, which comes with twenty pieces of Bojangles chicken, four picnic fixin’s, ten made-from-scratch biscuits and a gallon of Legendary Iced Tea. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Popeyes Big Box Dinner

Popeyes Big Box Dinner is a crowd-pleaser. The Cajun-style fried chicken, praised for spice and crunch, is delicious. “Besides Korean fried chicken this is easily the best answer. No other fast food chain comes CLOSE to the product Popeyes makes,” a Redditor says. Some diners say it is “crispier and just tastes better” compared to KFC.

KFC Family Feast Bundles

KFC Family Feast Bundles come with the chain’s famous bucket of chicken, seasoned with 11 herbs and spices. You can get an eight-, 12-, or 16-piece meal served in the chain’s famous red-and-white bucket, starting at around $20. “Choose between Variety Bucket (2 drums, 2 thighs, 2 breasts, and 2 wings) or our all-dark meat Drum & Thigh Bucket (4 drums and 4 thighs),” says KFC. One diner calls the bucket experience at KFC “a blast.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jollibee Bucket Treat Family Pack

Jollibee offers crispy Chickenjoy buckets as part of family packs to feed a crowd. “Jollibee is the best fried chicken in the area. Drums and thighs only, spicy or regular, served with gravy on the side,” writes a Redditor in Northern Virginia. “Jollibee is delicious,” adds another. The chicken is “tender and juicy,” is “not oversalted,” according to fans. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes a fan.