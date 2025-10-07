7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken-fried steak isn’t healthy, but it sure is finger-licking good. Fun fact: There is no chicken involved in this Southern comfort food dish. Made from a tenderized cut of beef, sometimes chopped, it is breaded and fried, similar to fried chicken. It is usually served hot and smothered in a creamy, peppery white gravy. Where can you get the best chicken-fried steak? While your best bet is heading to a diner down South, many chains serve the dish. Here are 7 restaurant chains serving the best chicken-fried steak.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is famous for its hearty chicken-fried steak with gravy. “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, with 10 locations around Texas, is a beloved regional chain known for giant, golden chicken-fried steaks. “Babe’s Chicken Dinner House never fails me,” writes a Redditor. “My favorite CFS anywhere,” agrees another.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas steakhouse chain offering crispy, well-seasoned chicken-fried steak. “Saltgrass is actually pretty good if you want a spot that’s easy,” writes a Redditor. “Yep of the national chains Saltgrass’ CFS is probably the best,” agrees another.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin is the steakhouse’s version of a chicken fried steak. The steak is a hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin that is fried until it’s crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Bob Evan’s

Bob Evan’s serves their Country Fried Steak with mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s

Denny’s is a classic diner chain with a reliable chicken-fried steak option for breakfast. “A chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* hash browns and choice of bread,” reads the menu. “Their country fried steak is delicious,” comments a Redditor.

Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s serves country-fried steak that diners like. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!! Our waitress, Pam, was AWESOME!! And I am very critical of service. No complaints!!” one Yelper said. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”