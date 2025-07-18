11 Big Costco Deals With the Highest Discounts This Week

At any given time, hundreds of items are on sale at Costco stores and on the Costco website. However, only a select few are so good that they make the warehouse’s main landing page. This week, major deals include unparalleled deals on all Kirkland Signature diapers, an additional $500 off a gorgeous sectional, and extra savings on protein-packed breakfast shakes. Here are the 11 biggest Costco deals being pushed this week.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Save $4 to $10 on Kirkland Signature diapers. Right now, Costco is offering a big promo on its website. From 7/14 until 7/27, all diapers are on sale. The size 1, 96-count box is $4 off, just $10.99 including shipping and handling. Size 2, 112 diapers, are $5 off, or $14.99, while sizes 3 to 6, are $10 off, or $29.99.

Henredon Murphy Fabric Modular Sectional with Ottoman

This Henredon Murphy Fabric Modular Sectional with Ottoman is gorgeous and also super functional for family lifestyles. Right now, it is $500 off, just $1,599.99 through 7/20. It also qualifies for Costco Direct for additional savings. “I researched a lot of options before purchasing this sectional. This one is above and beyond what I thought a couch in this price range could be. Looks like a $6000 sectional minimum. Super comfy for a pretty / modern couch & hard to get dirty because the off white color & amazing material. When delivered the dudes were in and out in less than 10 minutes with all the boxes. Also my husband and I can both fit laying down to watch a movie in one section with the ottoman without falling in the cracks. It is beautiful. Love it,” writes one shopper.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Everyone knows that Dyson is the premier vacuum brand. If you are considering investing in a new vacuum, one of Dyson’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is $100 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

I always stock up on Bounty Advanced Paper Towels at Costco. They are currently on major sale, so I suggest you do the same. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and are already a great deal at Costco. However, the 12-pack is $5.60 off this month so I will throw a few of them into my cart.

LG 5.2 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with TurboWash and 9.0 cu. ft. GAS Dryer with Built-In Intelligence

Costco the “more you spend, more you save” deals are unparalleled. Right now, get the LG 5.2 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with TurboWash and 9.0 cu. ft. GAS Dryer with Built-In Intelligence for a little over $2,000. This set is amazing, and the pre-configured bundle price includes $1,200 savings through 7/20/25. “Spend & Save up to $500 and pre-configured Bundle qualifies for $150 Costco Direct Savings,” writes Costco. “I absolutely LOVE this washer! It’s my 1st ever front load washer and I highly recommend it to everyone. My clothes smell cleaner and look new again – not to mention they come out almost dry from the spin cycle,” agrees a shopper. “This washer is very impressive. It’s ability to read the load, adjust the washing time and clean is outstanding. Our wash takes less drying time because washer gets more water out without being hard on the things its washing. We had an LG before that was really good and lasted 10+ years. This one is even better, a good use of AI,” adds another.

Charisma 100% Hygrocotton Towel Sets

If you want to give your bathroom a spa makeover without breaking the bank, invest in a new set of fluffy towels. These Charisma 100% Hygrocotton Towel Sets, currently $25.99 after $6 off are amazing, according to shoppers. “None better, best value,” writes a shopper. “I’ve had a couple of these towels for many years, and had heightened awareness of their quality after buying others since then. The others broke down and snagged quickly even though they were well known brands. I even forgot where I got the good towels, so I looked at the tag and googled it, soon found out that we got them at Costco! After more searching I was thrilled to find they were still available, so I ordered more. They stay thick and fluffy, and after all these years, the old ones don’t have ONE snag. I will probable be ordering the hand towels next.”

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

If you are a pet owner, don’t miss this great deal on the BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $50 off this month. “I bought this to replace an older Bissell and this is a huge improvement. It cleans great and it is easy to clean the machine. The simple plastic cleaning tool in itself is a invaluable. The 2 tanks are easy to thoroughly clean so I can avoid buildup of all unwanted fur and dirt in the collection tank as well as soap residue in the cleaning tank. The tray is ingenious for making sure the machine is clean before storage and it keeps drips off the floor. Also as advertised it is light and easily manueverable. It has plenty of weight to stay in contact with the floor. My carpet hasn’t been this clean in years,” writes one shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spafinder Gift Cards

Costco is the best place to shop for gift cards, as the warehouse offers serious savings. Pamper your loved one with a spa treatment of their choice with Spafinder gift cards. Currently, get $100 worth of virtual gift cards for just $69.99 after $10 off, a 30 percent savings. You can buy up to $500 worth of cards for $349.95 if you want to do some serious pampering.

Oats Overnight Variety Pack, 20g Protein Shake, Cookies & Cream & Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

This Oats Overnight Variety Pack comes with 20g Protein Shake of Cookies & Cream & Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana flavors, a total of 14 packs plus a BlenderBottle for $30.99 after $6 off. “These are so good! I’m so excited that Costco carries them now. They aren’t cheap but believe it or not the price per unit is cheaper than buying individual packs at other retailers. The flavors are delicious and I love that I can quickly count on 20 grams of protein when I eat them. I plan to continuously buy these and hope that Costco/Oats Overnight will occasionally rotate different flavors,” writes a shopper.

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

There is still a month-and-a-half of summer, so stock your freezer with some splurge-worthy treats. This 15 Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars box is $3.50 off, but won’t be for long. The cool, sweet ice cream bars have been pleasing crowds for years.

Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill

The affordable Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill is a big hit with Costco fitness junkies. The gadget is normally $999.99, but in July get it for $150 cheaper, just $849.99. “I’m a 20+ year gym rat who recently built out a home gym. I had a $3k Nordictrack commercial treadmill that was too big and I disliked iFit. System was slow and screen was huge,” one shopper writes, who ended up replacing it with this model. “I LOVE this one. Now I have dedicated indoor space, so I don’t fold it or move it. It’s solid and feels like a commercial treadmill from the gym. It has a simple screen and interface that doesn’t require a subscription. It starts up quick, has the fast adjust buttons for speed and incline and a cool dial. It has the incline and larger belt I wanted from my big Nordic track but the simplicity of the walking pad. This thing is awesome! Costco delivery carefully moved into the back room, assembled it all, hauled away the trash without leaving any mess. Highly recommend this treadmill.”