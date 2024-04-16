Every New Subway Sandwich Wrap, Tasted & Ranked

Hungry customers usually go to Subway for the six-inch or footlong subs, but on April 11, the chain introduced four new wraps to the menu. Subway's new wraps are served on hearty, lavash-style flatbread. It's the first new bread option in three years at the popular sandwich chain, so of course I had to go and try all four of them.

"Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more," said Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, in a press release. "That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway's wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down."

The lavash-style flatbread is soft with a bubbly texture and is inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine. According to Subway, the flatbread holds more ingredients than a wheat tortilla, so you get a footlong protein portion in a six-inch size.

Personally, I found the wrap to be too bready. Generally, when I get a wrap, I look forward to the ingredients taking center stage in a thinner tortilla. With these new Subway wraps, however, the flatbread detracted from the fillings.

Still, I went into my taste test with an open mind, hoping to find a new go-to wrap to add to my lunch repertoire. I tried each of the wraps with all of the suggested menu ingredients (no substitutions).

Read on to see the four new Subway wraps, ranked from worst to best.

Cali Caprese (#49)

Nutrition : (Per Wrap):

Calories : 680

This wrap features BelGioioso-brand fresh mozzarella and avocado, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted garlic aioli, and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette. It costs $10.99.

The look: Unlike its glamorous picture in advertisements, this wrap looked small and sad in real life. With mozzarella cheese as its only main ingredient, it appeared really insubstantial—especially for over 10 bucks! The veggies didn't fill out the wrap enough, and the avocado was squeezed out of a plastic bag, which I wish I could unsee.

The taste: This wrap was a fail. The mozzarella was bland (needed salt!) and the vinaigrette was too bitter. I couldn't taste the avo, which was eclipsed by the dressing, and the veggies, though healthy, were not enough to make me want to get this ever again.

Rating: 2/10

Homestyle Chicken Salad (#42)

Nutrition : (Per Wrap):

Calories : 670

This chicken salad is made with rotisserie-style chicken and mayo and topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. It cost me slightly less than the Cali Caprese at $10.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The chicken salad looked very mayonnaise-y, and the accompanying veggies just looked very standard. I wasn't that excited to try this, by the looks of it.

The taste: While the chicken salad tasted fresh, it had zero flavor to it, making this an extremely bland-tasting wrap. It was edible but the chicken salad seriously needed some spice or zip. The veggies were just too basic—maybe some hot peppers could have saved it. It was edible, but not great.

Rating: 3/10

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado (#40)

Nutrition : (Per Wrap):

Calories : 820

This wrap features oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese, and peppercorn ranch sauce. Of all the new wraps, this was the highest in calories (820) and also in price. It cost me $11.99.

The look: I was shocked at how much turkey was on this wrap—it was so thick that it took up most of the space inside. The bacon was kind of lost in there. I also wasn't sure why you would use shredded cheese in this wrap, but OK.

The taste: This wrap tasted like your basic turkey sandwich, except wrapped in a flatbread. I could not taste the supposedly zesty peppercorn ranch. The shredded cheddar was a misstep—the sandwich would have been more flavorful with slices of cheese. And although there was a good amount of bacon in here, I couldn't taste it with so much turkey. This wrap was unbalanced and needed more dressing (or some mayo).

Rating: 4/10

Honey Mustard Chicken (#45)

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 650

This wrap features rotisserie-style chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Monterey cheddar cheese and sweet honey mustard sauce. It's the lowest in calories of all the new wraps and also tied for least expensive. I paid $10.49.

The look: When I saw the so-called Subway Sandwich Artist start to make this wrap by heating the meat and cheese in a little boat, I was worried. These ingredients looked like a bit of a hot mess, but once it was assembled, I had to admit it looked pretty good! This was the most visually appealing of all the wraps I tried.

The taste: The first thing I tasted here was good, juicy rotisserie chicken. I'm not usually a honey mustard fan, but it went well in this wrap. The lettuce, tomatoes, and onion combo was pretty uninspired. I would have liked more spice but overall, this was a tasty wrap and at 650 calories, I'd actually consider getting it again for lunch.

Rating: 5/10