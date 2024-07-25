Taco Bell Is Launching Its Long-Awaited Baja Blast Gelato & Other Goodies

The summer of 2024 is shaping up to be a memorable season for Taco Bell fans and their taste buds. Just a week after launching its highly anticipated new Cheesy Street Chalupas and Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries, the chain has announced the launch date for its long-awaited gelato and several other goodies.

The Mtn Dew Baja Blast—Taco Bell's signature tropical soda—is turning 20 years old in 2024. Unsurprisingly, the chain is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the iconic beverage on its "Bajaversary."

"For two decades, Mtn Dew Baja Blast has been the drink that loyal fans just can't get enough of. We're extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and Baja Blast have become," Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. "We're celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can't wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations, and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans' love for Baja Blast."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The festivities will kick off on July 29, when Taco Bell plans to give away free medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blasts (280 calories) or regular-sized Baja Blast Freezes (150 calories). The offer will only be available for one day, so Baja Blast fans should make sure to mark their calendars for the promotion. Customers can claim the freebie either when ordering in person or through the Taco Bell app.

Following the Baja Blast giveaway, Taco Bell will join in on the viral Stanley cup craze this August by launching a limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler. Customers won't, however, be able to buy these cups at their local retail store.

Taco Bell will only give fans the chance to score the tumblers through its Aug. 13 Tuesday Drop (special offers made available to loyalty program participants every Tuesday) at 5 p.m. ET. The first 20 customers to redeem one of the cups will receive free Baja Blasts for a year—in the form of a $200 gift card.

The main event of the Baja Blast celebrations will kick off on Sept. 3, when the new Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato is set to finally hit menus across the country. Taco Bell initially tested the gelato for just a couple of days at one Irvine, Calif., location during the summer of 2023. The company then revealed during its Live Más Live event in February that it planned to offer the gelato nationwide during the summer of 2024, but hasn't revealed the exact launch date until now.

The frozen dessert will be available exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards Members who order through the app. Signing up the the chain's loyalty program is free, so interested customers should make sure to do so before the September launch date.

Taco Bell fans should stay tuned for even more exciting Baja Blast news throughout the rest of 2024. During Live Más Live, Taco Bell executives revealed that their test kitchen had also been working on a new Baja Blast Pie and Baja Blast Twists (a tropical take on its classic Cinnamon Twists). Though the chain has yet to announce an exact launch date for either innovation, it teased that the Baja Blast Pie is "coming later this year" in the Baja Blast birthday celebration announcement.

Nutrition information has been included when available.