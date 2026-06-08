5 Bodyweight Exercises That Strengthen Your Back Better Than Gym Machines After 55
Bodyweight can create an effective workout for any level client without the use of gym machines. These 5 exercises, featured from the STOTT PILATES Bodyweight Training Workshop, done standing and supine, are designed to strengthen and tone you from the ground up. No additional props or external resistance are needed, which also means no expensive gym equipment is needed either. Not only will these exercises strengthen your back, but they will also improve your balance and keep you on your feet after age 55.
Exercise 1: Ab Curl Standing
This is a great exercise to strengthen your core without having to do a bunch of crunches on the floor. A stronger core will lead to a stronger back, too.
Focus: Low to moderate standing balance challenge
Start: Standing, legs hip-distance apart, hands behind head
Inhale: prepare
Exhale: Flex upper torso with quick and forced exhalation
Inhale: Return
Repeat: 10x
To intensify: add an alternating knee lift to deepen connection to core and challenge balance further.
Exercise 2: Quadraped Knee Circles
This exercise starts standing and includes rolling down to a pike position.
Focus: Rotational challenge to stabilize the torso and pelvis during unilateral leg movement
Start: Standing, legs hip-distance apart, arms long by sides
Inhale: Nod the head and roll down flexing the spine
Exhale: Walk hands out along floor to a pike position, then bend the knees and lower to a hover just above the floor
Inhale: Lift one knee out to the side, then circle leg back extending the knee
Exhale: Flex the knee to return
Repeat: 4x in each direction on each side
Inhale: Extend the knees to pike, then walk hands back to feet
Exhale: Roll up from tail to head
Repeat: entire series 2x
Exercise 3: High Bridge Prep
This kneeling exercise helps stretch hip flexor muscles that can be tight after long hours of sitting
Focus: Lengthens the anterior wall of the spine and front of the hips, challenges eccentric control of abdominals to support the torso and pelvic stability
Start: Kneeling, pelvis and spine neutral, on arm long by side, other hand on back of the thigh
Inhale: Reach long arm overhead and extend spine and hips
Exhale: Return to vertical, lowering arm by side
Repeat: 4x per side
After last rep: sit back into shell stretch to round the belly off the thighs
Exercise 4: Supine Bridge
Sitting during long periods will also cause the glutes to shut off. Working the hip extensors concentrically will help wake up “sleepy” glutes
Focus: Stabilize the pelvis and lower torso while strengthening hip extensors
Start: Lying supine, feet in line with hips, closer to glutes, arms long by sides
Inhale: Prepare
Exhale: Extend hips and lift pelvis to create one long line from knees to shoulders
Inhale: Stay
Exhale: Return pelvis to floor
Repeat: 8x
To intensify: Hold bridge position and begin to lift one knee, alternating legs, while keeping pelvis still and stable
Exercise 5: Plank Twist
This will not only strengthen the core in a plank position, but will also challenge the shoulder and spinal mobility
Focus: Upper Torso strength and stability, arm strength, spinal mobility
Start: Plank position, legs shoulder-distance apart, pelvis and spine neutral
Inhale: Prepare
Exhale: Lift one arm up to the ceiling, rotating torso to face side, maintaining neutral
Inhale: Return to plank
Repeat: 3x per side, alternating
To intensify: Add push up before and after rotation to side
Improving core strength will lead to a stronger back. These bodyweight exercises will challenge your balance and give you a total body workout to keep your posture looking great well after 55.