5 Bodyweight Exercises That Strengthen Your Back Better Than Gym Machines After 55

No gym, no equipment. These five bodyweight moves strengthen your back after 55.

Bodyweight can create an effective workout for any level client without the use of gym machines. These 5 exercises, featured from the STOTT PILATES Bodyweight Training Workshop, done standing and supine, are designed to strengthen and tone you from the ground up. No additional props or external resistance are needed, which also means no expensive gym equipment is needed either. Not only will these exercises strengthen your back, but they will also improve your balance and keep you on your feet after age 55.

Exercise 1: Ab Curl Standing

This is a great exercise to strengthen your core without having to do a bunch of crunches on the floor. A stronger core will lead to a stronger back, too.

Focus: Low to moderate standing balance challenge

Start: Standing, legs hip-distance apart, hands behind head

Inhale: prepare

Exhale: Flex upper torso with quick and forced exhalation

Inhale: Return

Repeat: 10x

To intensify: add an alternating knee lift to deepen connection to core and challenge balance further.

Exercise 2: Quadraped Knee Circles

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This exercise starts standing and includes rolling down to a pike position.

Focus: Rotational challenge to stabilize the torso and pelvis during unilateral leg movement

Start: Standing, legs hip-distance apart, arms long by sides

Inhale: Nod the head and roll down flexing the spine

Exhale: Walk hands out along floor to a pike position, then bend the knees and lower to a hover just above the floor

Inhale: Lift one knee out to the side, then circle leg back extending the knee

Exhale: Flex the knee to return

Repeat: 4x in each direction on each side

Inhale: Extend the knees to pike, then walk hands back to feet

Exhale: Roll up from tail to head

Repeat: entire series 2x

Exercise 3: High Bridge Prep

This kneeling exercise helps stretch hip flexor muscles that can be tight after long hours of sitting

Focus: Lengthens the anterior wall of the spine and front of the hips, challenges eccentric control of abdominals to support the torso and pelvic stability

Start: Kneeling, pelvis and spine neutral, on arm long by side, other hand on back of the thigh

Inhale: Reach long arm overhead and extend spine and hips

Exhale: Return to vertical, lowering arm by side

Repeat: 4x per side

After last rep: sit back into shell stretch to round the belly off the thighs

Exercise 4: Supine Bridge

Sitting during long periods will also cause the glutes to shut off. Working the hip extensors concentrically will help wake up “sleepy” glutes

Focus: Stabilize the pelvis and lower torso while strengthening hip extensors

Start: Lying supine, feet in line with hips, closer to glutes, arms long by sides

Inhale: Prepare

Exhale: Extend hips and lift pelvis to create one long line from knees to shoulders

Inhale: Stay

Exhale: Return pelvis to floor

Repeat: 8x

To intensify: Hold bridge position and begin to lift one knee, alternating legs, while keeping pelvis still and stable

Exercise 5: Plank Twist

This will not only strengthen the core in a plank position, but will also challenge the shoulder and spinal mobility

Focus: Upper Torso strength and stability, arm strength, spinal mobility

Start: Plank position, legs shoulder-distance apart, pelvis and spine neutral

Inhale: Prepare

Exhale: Lift one arm up to the ceiling, rotating torso to face side, maintaining neutral

Inhale: Return to plank

Repeat: 3x per side, alternating

To intensify: Add push up before and after rotation to side

Improving core strength will lead to a stronger back. These bodyweight exercises will challenge your balance and give you a total body workout to keep your posture looking great well after 55.