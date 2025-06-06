5 Bodyweight Exercises To Shrink Your ‘Armpit Pooch’ for Good

There are so many exciting things to love about warm weather, including beach days, bathing suits, and sundresses. The buzzkill of the season? Having a dreaded “armpit pooch“—the bulging fat near the underarm region where your shoulder, upper arm, chest, and upper back meet. This fatty area is a common issue many individuals deal with; it can be caused by fluctuations in weight, hormonal changes, genetics, or bad posture. To shrink your armpit pooch for good, we learned the best bodyweight exercises that tighten and firm this area.

“The term ‘armpit pooch’ is casual, but the concern is real,” explains Deb Simpson, NASM-CPT, founder of Featherweight Fitness, explains. “Despite what fitness marketing suggests, you cannot spot-reduce fat—no exercise will melt it from one isolated area. What you can do is build lean muscle in the surrounding region, improve posture, and lower overall body fat. Together, those changes can reshape how your body carries and displays tissue, making the area look more defined and supported.”

These five exercises are perfect for beginners and focus on the muscles that define the shape of your shoulders, back, and upper chest. The best part? You don’t even need equipment!

Superman Hold (Lats, Posterior Delts, Core)

The Superman hold builds strength in the upper back and lats, helping to boost definition in the rear edge of your underarm.

Lie face-down with your arms and legs extended. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor. Hold for 3–5 seconds. Lower slowly. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Modified Knee Pushups (Chest, Triceps, Shoulders, Core)

The modified knee pushup improves pressing strength in your shoulders and chest.

Start on your hands and knees. Shift your hips forward until your body becomes straight. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground, elbows at a 45-degree angle. Press back up with control. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps.

Shoulder Tap Plank Hold (Delts, Serratus, Core)

This exercise boosts upper-body control and shoulder stability.

Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then tap your right shoulder with your left hand. Complete 3 rounds of 10 taps per side.

Wall Angels (Serratus, Upper Back, Postural Support)

Wall angels train the small stabilizers that open your shoulders and lift your chest.

Stand tall with your back pressed into a wall, arms at 90 degrees. Gradually lift and lower your arms, making sure they keep contact with the wall. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Triceps Dips on Chair (Triceps, Posterior Delts)

The tricep dip from a chair fires up the backs of your arms and builds overall upper-body firmness.