People Swear By These 7 Exercises for Slimmer, More Toned Arms

If you want to sculpt sleek, slim, and toned arms, consider your search a success. You can always count on social media—namely, TikTok—to deliver some of the latest and greatest workouts, fitness trends, and challenges. Whether you're in the market to spruce up your "arm day" workout or are just kickstarting your fitness journey, TikTok is here to deliver tried-and-true exercises that are backed by people who have experienced results. People swear by the below exercises for slimmer arms, so keep reading to learn more. And when you're finished, be sure to check out People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'.

1. Arm Holds

TikToker @eunicness shared in a video, "Do this to get slim arms in one week." She encourages viewers to follow her exercise regimen of five "easy" exercises to melt arm fat.

Her first exercise is called "pulsing arms," which consists of standing tall and lengthening her arms out to the sides at shoulder height. In the clip, she then pulses her arms up and down for eight counts and holds for another eight counts. Next, the TikToker performs wrist rotations for eight counts in each direction and ends them with an eight-count hold. She then goes into eight counts of elbow rotations in each direction, along with another eight-count hold. Small arm circles are next with an eight-count hold before moving into big arm circles and a final hold for 30 seconds or more.

2. Arm Pulses

TikTok user Carla Visentin (@carlavisentin_) shared a video on the platform about the "arm exercises I used to slim my arms." A few of them include pulses. In the clip, she does one minute of shoulder pulses, one minute of forward shoulder pulses, and another minute of prayer pulses.

3. Tricep Kickbacks

Another exercise Visentin includes in her arm routine is the tricep kickback. You can perform this exercise with dumbbells or water bottles as a substitute. Hold a dumbbell or water bottle in each hand, hinge forward, press your hips back, and extend both arms back. Squeeze your triceps before bringing the weights to your chest.

4. Bicep Curls

TikTok user Fefa Lazu explains in her workout video, "I'm going to tell you the workouts I did to get rid of [arm fat] but with a little education behind it." Lazu stresses that because she wanted slimmer arms, she made sure to use light weights and perform high reps. She says this while performing standing bicep curls, lowering and raising the dumbbells toward her chest.

5. Front Raises

Another exercise recommendation from Lazu? "[Front] raises are important because it's going to help you in the long run when it comes to your lower-body workouts," she explains. "Make sure that you're putting it all the way forward and then stopping."

6. Hammer Curls

TikToker hannah! (@hannahskyesburch) captioned her video, "'I want slim toned arms but idk what to do' … I GOT YOU! Save this for your next workout." In her clip, she performs four sets of 10 hammer curls. To perform the hammer curl, hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing each other. Curl the dumbbells up to your chest, squeezing at the top of the curl before you slowly lower the weights.

7. Tricep Extensions

Another exercise from TikTok user hannah! is the tricep extension. You can perform this exercise sitting or standing. If standing, assume a tall stance, and hold a dumbbell with both hands overhead, arms extended. Lower the dumbbell to the back of your head, making sure your elbows stay close to your ears. Then, raise the weight back overhead.