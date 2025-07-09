 Skip to content

4 Bodyweight Moves That Sculpt Your Body Better Than Gym Machines After 40

Dr. Brooke Bussard breaks down four bodyweight exercises that yield better results than gym machines.
Published on July 9, 2025 | 12:45 PM

If you’re tired of the same old gym day routine, it’s time to switch things up. In fact, there are certain bodyweight exercises that can sculpt and strengthen your body even better than classic gym machines. Plus, one major advantage of bodyweight training is that “your body is always available—no equipment, no excuses,” explains Brooke Bussard, MD, CPT, owner of Brooke’s Balanced Blueprint, a lifestyle medicine health coaching practice in Baltimore, MD.

Bodyweight moves also recruit multiple muscle groups at once, unlike machines that tend to isolate just one area,” Brooke adds. “As we age, working several muscles together helps keep joints healthy, improves balance, and builds the strength we need for everyday activities.”

According to Brooke, the below bodyweight moves deliver better sculpting, strengthening, and functional benefits than machines. Perform the exercises as a simple circuit, completing 10 to 12 reps per move and resting for 30 seconds between exercises. After the full circuit, rest for two to three minutes and repeat for two to four rounds in total.

“This structure keeps your heart rate up, challenges your muscles, and supports body composition goals with no machines required,” Brooke says.

4 Bodyweight Moves That Sculpt Better Than Machines After 40

Reverse Lunges

woman performing reverse lunges on her walk
“Single-leg moves like reverse lunges and single-leg RDLs activate more muscles and challenge your balance—which fires up your core and stabilizers,” Brooke points out. “They’re also great for spotting and correcting strength imbalances that could lead to injuries.”

  1. Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides or hands on your hips.
  2. Take a controlled, big step back with your right leg, landing on the ball of your foot.
  3. Lower into a lunge until your front thigh is parallel to the ground.
  4. Press through your front foot’s heel to rise back up.
  5. Repeat on the other side.

Pushups

woman doing pushups, concept of strength exercises to tone your body
“Push-ups are a classic for good reason,” Brooke says. “They strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps, and the core, and they’re super adaptable. You can modify the angle—from knee push-ups to feet-elevated—to match your fitness level.”

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders, keeping your body straight.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor.
  3. Press through your hands to rise back up.

Single-leg Romanian Deadlifts (RDLs)

woman performing single leg romanian deadlift as part of glute workout
  1. Begin standing tall, balancing on your right leg.
  2. Maintain square hips and a neutral spine.
  3. Start to hinge forward at the hips, reaching your arms toward the floor and sending your left leg straight back behind you.
  4. Lower until your torso is parallel to the ground.
  5. Press through your right heel to reverse the motion and return to the start position.
  6. Repeat on the other side.

Spiderman Planks

woman doing spiderman planks, at-home exercises to keep your weight down for good
Spiderman planks add an extra layer of core and shoulder work,” Brooke tells us. “By pulling one knee toward the same-side elbow while holding the plank, you create a dynamic move that hits multiple muscle groups at once.”

  1. Begin in a forearm or high plank.
  2. Bring your right knee toward your right elbow, maintaining level hips.
  3. Return your right foot and repeat on the other side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
