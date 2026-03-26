7 Bottomless Pasta Deals That Are Actually Worth the Carb Coma

Find out which popular restaurant chains offer the best all-you-can-eat pasta deals.

Bottomless or all-you-can-eat pasta deals are usually found in certain Italian chains or pizza buffets, offering items like mac and cheese or creamy alfredos for a set price, so diners can go to town. These tasty meals are very filling, so you have to really plan ahead to take full advantage of the all-you-can-eat deals. If you’re hungry and want to enjoy as much pasta as physically possible, there are some spots you should add to your list. Here are seven bottomless pasta deals you should definitely plan a nap for afterwards.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is a limited-time special where diners can enjoy unlimited pasta, sauce & toppings with soup or salad & breadsticks. This popular annual deal has fans sharing tips on how best to take advantage of the offer. “The trick is to START LIGHT. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen people ready to order multiple bowls but then their first dish is always fettuccine alfredo with frita. They never make it past the first dish,” one Redditor said.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza doesn’t just have endless delicious pizza options—the chain has some great pasta dishes as part of the all-you-can-eat buffet. Guests can enjoy Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Pasta with Alfredo Sauce, and even a yummy Pasta Salad: Cicis pasta salad is mixed with veggies including black olives, green olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes over pasta tossed in our signature Italian dressing.

Pizza Ranch

The Pizza Ranch chain has pasta options at participating locations, like the Rotini Pasta with sweet marinara. Guests can also enjoy chicken, wings, desserts, and sides like mac & cheese as part of the buffet. “My kids love this place, it is their favorite restaurant. Aside from pizza, they had a good strawberry pecan salad option at the salad bar,” one diner said.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners can indulge in all-you-can-eat pasta as part of the endless buffet. The chain is also launching its Easter Meals To Go program, giving families a full holiday spread, ready to pick up and enjoy at home without lifting a finger. No stress, no mess, just delicious food without any work.

Souper Salad

Souper Salad‘s endless buffet has great all-you-can-eat options including tasty pasta. “Souper Salad offers an all-you-care-to eat buffet of fresh salads, made-from-scratch soups, fresh baked breads, fruits, flatbread pizzas, baked potato bar, desserts and more—all for one low price!” the chain says. “Our menu items change regularly and seasonally so you can try something new as well as savor old favorites.”

Fazoli’s

Some Fazoli’s locations offer all-you-can-eat pasta on Thursdays. Diners can enjoy endless breadsticks with their regular meals, too. “Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The Family Style deal at Maggiano’s Little Italy is not technically bottomless, but it’s a huge amount of food. “Our Famous Family Style Experience: Choose from all of your scratch-made Italian-American favorites,” the chain says. “The portions are large enough to share, and if you want more of anything, just ask. It’s an exceptional value available only for parties of four or more.”