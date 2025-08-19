6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Avocado Toast

Avocado toast started out as one of the trendiest breakfast items on the menu. However, over the past decade, the protein and good-fat toast has proved to have major staying power. In fact, it is still a menu staple at the majority of breakfast spots across the country. Where can you get the best avocado toast ever? Here are 6 breakfast chainst that serve the best avocado toast.

First Watch

One of the most popular items at First Watch its avocado toast. It is made with thick-cut, whole-grain artisan toast, fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and Maldon sea salt. Then, it is topped with two basted cage-free eggs. One Tripadvisor reviewer dubbed First Watch as the “millennial IHOP,” noting the avocado toast and sharing that First Watch has “great food and service.”

Turning Point

One of my favorite breakfast spots, Turning Point, has a delicious avocado toast, made with thick multigrain toast, tomato, crushed avocado, lemon zest, EVOO, cracked pepper & pink Himalayan sea salt. You can also add eggs for more protein. Over the summer, the chain also added an ocean-inspired version. “Coastal cravings, meet your match 🦀🌊 Try our Seaside Toast — it’s a shore thing,” they wrote. “Thick multigrain toast topped with smashed Hass avocados, large chunks of snow crab, pickled onion, lemon zest & everything bagel seasoning. Served with 2 eggs your way & citrus dressed mixed greens.”

Einstein Bros.

Feeling like an avocado bagel. Einstein Bros. offers an authentic twist with its avocado toast bagel. It comes on a bagel of your choice and is served open-faced and topped with the house’s avocado smear and everything bagel seasoning.

IHOP

IHOP might be best known for pancakes and omelets, but the chain also has its version of avocado toast. It is served on grilled multigrain bread topped with freshly sliced avocado and cherry tomatoes. You can also order it with two eggs cooked to your preference and even bacon slices. It also comes with a side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze A.M. Eatery, a quickly growing chain, has a delicious rendition of avocado toast it dubs Bravocado Toast. “Rustic bread toasted with olive oil, smashed avocado, house-made red onion honey jam and roasted tomato. Topped with two sunny-side up cage-free eggs and Maldon salt. Served with Dijon vinaigrette, spiced pepitas and Parmesan-dressed greens,” reads the menu.

Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill offers another little twist on traditional avocado toast. Its version features Toasted Tuscan bread, smashed avocado, and fresh picante salsa, and is served with two eggs, the style of your liking.