The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Omelets, hard-boiled eggs, egg salad—there are many ways to enjoy eggs, but few are as exciting as eggs Benedict. The tasty dish, typically made with toasted English muffins, over-medium eggs, and rich hollandaise sauce, is a popular breakfast and brunch staple.

As with many popular dishes, the roots of eggs Benedict are often debated. According to The New York Times, the origins of eggs Benedict aren't clear, but one thing is certain: Eggs Benedict originated in New York City. Some believe that a stockbroker named Lemuel Benedict accidentally created the famous dish when he ordered two poached eggs, bacon, buttered toast, and a pitcher of hollandaise sauce at the old Waldorf Hotel in the 1890s. However, according to another account, Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand Benedict inspired the recipe. In that telling, the couple asked the chef at Delmonico's in Lower Manhattan for the ingredients after they became bored with the menu.

No matter who invented the popular morning dish, one thing is for sure—it's delicious. Luckily, plenty of restaurant chains make next-level eggs Benedict, so you don't have to worry about dirtying any dishes or wasting time in the kitchen.

From decades-old restaurants that serve classic eggs Benedict to buzzy breakfast chains that offer attractive options, like eggs Benedict made with innovative ingredients—think fried chicken, creamy avocado roasted peppers, and so much more—here are 10 restaurant chains that serve the best eggs Benedict.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Crab cake Benedict (Per Serving) : 800 calories, 39 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 1750 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (4 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 42 g protein

Order one of Another Broken Egg Cafe's famous egg Benedict dishes. The Crab Cake Benedict is one of the eatery's brunch specialties. This filling dish features jumbo lump crab cakes set on an English muffin and then stacked with poached eggs, andouille-infused hollandaise sauce, red peppers, and green onions.

For something lighter, go for the Blackstone Benedict, which has grilled red tomato slices on an English muffin topped with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, chopped bacon, and flavor-packed green onions. There's also the Hash Brown Benedict, which comes with ham and cheese-stuffed hash brown croquettes.

"Great food and ambiance! Service was great as well!" mentioned one Yelp reviewer about the cafe. "Our party had different versions of Eggs Benedict —Hash Brown Benedict, Traditional Egg Benedict, and Eggs Blackstone Benedict, all very delicious!"

First Watch

Salmon Benedict : 450 calories, 22 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1,310 mg sodium, 33 g total carbs (4 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 30 g protein

If you love smoked salmon, you may want to try First Watch's one-of-a-kind Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict. This popular dish is made with two poached cage-free eggs placed on toasted ciabatta bread and layered with wild Alaskan smoked sockeye salmon, red onion, vine-ripened tomatoes, and covered in a delectable hollandaise sauce. That's not all, though. It's plated with an organic mixed greens salad coated in a lemon dressing. "The eggs Benedict! YUUUUUUUMMMM!!!!" posted one Yelp reviewer.

Other Benedict options at First Watch include a classic version, a Florentine Benedict made with avocado and tomato, and a BLT Benedict, a cross between a traditional BLT and classic Benny.

Cracker Barrel

Biscuit Benny with thick-sliced bacon (Per Serving) : 700 calories, 51 g fat, (23 g saturated fat), 1,220 mg sodium, 27 g total carbs (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 32 g protein

Breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner—Cracker Barrel is a great place to enjoy a meal. For a satisfying breakfast or brunch dish you can order any time, try out the chain's picture-perfect Biscuit Benny, offered under the "Breakfast All Day" section on the menu.

This tasty platter comes with Cracker Barrel's famous buttermilk biscuits cut in half and covered in over-easy eggs, hollandaise sauce, and your choice of thick-sliced bacon, smoked sausage, Impossible sausage, sugar-cured ham, or country ham. Each order also includes two breakfast sides: hashbrown casserole, fried apples, or coarse-ground grits.

Broken Yolk Cafe

Classic Eggs Benedict : 580 calories, 35 g fat, (18 g saturated fat), 1,550 mg sodium, 32 g total carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 36 g protein

Broken Yolk Cafe is a family-owned breakfast chain that's been whipping up high-quality, homemade food since 1979, so you know its eggs Benedict will be good. What's so great about the chain is that it offers not one, not two, but six different eggs Benedict options that are sure to satisfy a range of palates.

For starters, there's the Classic Eggs Benedict made with a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce. Then there's the Caprese Benedict, which incorporates arugula, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, and a mouthwatering pesto drizzle, and the Golden State Benedict, which features applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, and a smidge of Sriracha.

For more unexpected choices, go for the Border Benedict, which has sweet corn cakes and homemade poblano sauce, or the Sope Benedict, which is filled with shredded beef, fresh salsa, and cotija cheese. Last but not least, there's also a Chicken & Waffle Benedict, which showcases Belgian waffles and crispy chicken tenders. If you can't decide on just one, you can order the chain's half-and-half special, which allows you to mix and match any two.

One Yelp reviewer was so satisfied with the eggs Benedict that they took to the review site to write, "I recommend the Eggs Benedict!! Super delicious, I tell you."

IHOP

Classic Eggs Benedict : 910 calories, 54 g fat, (21 g saturated fat), 3,060 mg sodium, 65 g total carbs (5 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 42 g protein

IHOP is the tried-and-true restaurant chain you can always count on for a flavorful breakfast or brunch. Although maybe most notable for its happy face pancakes, IHOP also excels at egg dishes—such as eggs Benedict.

The restaurant has a whole bunch of tasty eggs Benedict options, including a classic version made with black forest ham; a pesto veggie choice with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, and roasted cherry tomatoes; and a spicy poblano pick prepared with fire-roasted poblano peppers, red bell peppers, shredded beef, and chopped serrano peppers. Don't forget the bourbon bacon jam option, made with bourbon bacon jam and hickory-smoked bacon strips. Each Benedict is served with your choice of side, such as hash browns, crispy breakfast potatoes, or seasonal fresh fruit.

Tupelo Honey Cafe

Tupelo Honey Cafe makes Southern-style eggs Benedicts that are out of this world. There are two options. First up is the Buttermilk Fried Chicken, which comes with fried chicken, two medium poached eggs, paprika, hollandaise sauce, and chopped scallions. Next is the All "I Avo" Wanted, which features two medium-sized eggs with smashed avocado, paprika, feta cheese, and hollandaise sauce. Eggs Benedict specials may also make appearances. All options are served over buttermilk biscuits and with parmesan rosemary roasted potatoes and pickled red onions.

"Food was excellent," one Yelp reviewer mentioned. "We had the Eggs Benedict avocado and the Eggs Benedict roast beef. The fresh biscuit was so much better than an English muffin, meat was so tender and flavorful. Will return for sure!"

Denny's

Classic Benny Breakfast (Per Order) : 720 calories, 37 g fat, (22 g saturated fat), 2,110 mg sodium, 60 g total carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 32 g protein

Head to Denny's for a simple, straightforward eggs Benedict dish you can customize. Each order comes with a toasted English muffin stacked with ham, two over-medium eggs, and hollandaise sauce. It's plated with a heaping serving of hash browns. If you're not a fan of over-medium eggs, you can instead sub them out for scrambled eggs, egg whites, or over-hard eggs. Or, if you prefer a different side dish, you can instead order French fries, seasoned red-skinned potatoes, or seasonal fruit. You can also add a stack of pancakes for an additional few dollars.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Bear Diner

Classic Eggs Benedict (Per Order) : 700 calories, 37 g fat, (17 g saturated fat), 2,320 mg sodium, 67 g total carbs (5 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 31 g protein

Black Bear Diner, the famous diner chain with locations throughout California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas, makes several eggs Benedict dishes that you'll want to order repeatedly. First, there's the chain's classic version, made with an English muffin, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, sliced smoked ham, and fresh fruit. There's also the California Bacon Benedict, which includes thick-cut smoked bacon, avocado, spinach, and grilled tomato slices, with fresh fruit.

"Good food," one Yelp reviewer posted. "I had the California Eggs Benedict with hash browns. Very yummy! Good service. Our waitress was awesome with the kids and super friendly."

Flying Biscuit Cafe

The Flying Biscuit Cafe has been serving delicious, raved-about breakfast and lunch items all day since it first opened up in Atlanta in 1993. Although best known for its grits and biscuits—famously known to sell out—another dish it has perfected is its eggs Benedict.

The chain offers Classic Benedict, Freebird, and Honey Butter Chicken option. The classic Benedict is prepared with an English muffin, two over-medium eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, and grits. In contrast, the Freebird has crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, chicken sausage gravy, and drizzled maple syrup. There's also the newly added Honey Butter Chicken Benedict, which is whipped up with cheesy scrambled eggs and homemade honey butter.

Customers can't get enough of these otherworldly dishes. "The eggs Benedict is amazing, the grits are the creamiest and cheesiest I've ever had, and the 'breakfast bowl' is the best combination of warm goodness," one Yelp user posted.

Original Pancake House

Eggs Benedict with pancakes (Per Order) : 1,570 calories, 93 g fat, (51 g saturated fat), 2,270 mg sodium, 145 g total carbs (2 g fiber, 83 g sugar), 37 g protein

Original Pancake House gained fame for (what else?) its fluffy pancakes. Offerings include exciting choices like Georgia pecan pancakes made with toasted pecans and powdered sugar and Hawaiian pancakes prepared with crushed pineapple and hot tropical syrup. But, the eggs Benedict is not to be missed. The chain's version features a toasted English muffin piled high with thick-sliced Canadian bacon and two poached eggs and then covered with thick hollandaise sauce.

"This is a small restaurant with lots of flavor," one Yelp reviewer shared. "Pancakes here are fantastic and so are the eggs Benedict. I had the original eggs Benedict and they were just right."