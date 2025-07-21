6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Eggs

I love going out to breakfast, mainly because I am not a daily breakfast eater. As someone who has unintentionally practiced intermittent fasting almost my whole life, I reserve the meal for weekends and special occasions or simply when I am craving the go-to breakfast foods—pancakes, bacon, and, of course, eggs. When I feel like indulging in a bit of morning egg action, I carefully select my breakfast restaurants, as not all breakfast chains have nailed the egg cooking game. Luckily, there are a handful of breakfast chains that serve the best eggs. No matter how you like your eggs cooked – over-easy, fried, scrambled, omelet style, or even as part of a casserole – here are six breakfast chains worth dining at for the best eggs.

First Watch

At First Watch, eggs are anything but boring. No matter how you order them—over-easy, fried, scrambled, or as an omelet—they are always cooked fresh and served with upscale pairings like avocado toast or farmhouse hash—never greasy or overdone.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is another place where eggs are not an afterthought. Whether scrambled, over-easy, or in a country casserole, the preferred method of Cracker Barrel fans, the “old country” eatery nails traditional egg prep with homestyle flavor and consistency.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

One of the reasons Snooze continues expanding and growing in popularity is the next-level way the restaurant chain approaches eggs. It cooks up cage-free eggs in so many different ways, from endless benedicts to breakfast tacos, innovative omelets, over shrimp and grits, and even in a breakfast version of fried rice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

Waffle might be in the chain’s name, but eggs are a main attraction at Waffle House. The restaurant prides itself on cooking eggs fresh to order, scrambled, over-medium, or as part of its signature breakfast bowls. It sources eggs from “more than a dozen family-operated farms,” claiming to go through at least 250 million eggs annually.

The Original Pancake House

Whenever I walk into an Original Pancake House, I have to order a Dutch Baby. However, it can be a tough call because the eggs are also perfection. From simple options like scrambled eggs to the most delicious, overstuffed, fluffy omelets, you can’t go wrong with any items on the egg menu.