7 Breakfast Chains With the Best Full Meals Under $8

These breakfast chains still serve filling morning meals for less than eight dollars.

No, it’s not just your imagination: The cost of dining out for breakfast has soared over the last decade. Breakfast used to be the most affordable meal at restaurants, but with prices for everything from eggs to meat rising, it is now more expensive. Fortunately, there are still a handful of chains where you can enjoy a hearty morning meal for a reasonable price. Here are 7 breakfast chains with the best meals under $8.

Waffle House

Waffle House offers legendary value on breakfast favorites. For $7, get the Two-Egg Breakfast, which includes eggs, toast, and jelly, plus your choice of grits or hash browns. The Classic Waffles meal is $5.20 and consists of a Classic Sweet Cream Waffle. The Chicken Biscuit is $6.25 and features a Springer Mountain Farms® Grilled Chicken Breast on a warm grilled biscuit.

IHOP

IHOP is a budget-friendly breakfast spot with a few under-$8 options. Get a short stack of pancakes for $5.99. There is also a $7 value menu with four options, including the Breakfast Faves Combo (two eggs, two slices of bacon or sausage links, and two pancakes) and the Ham and Cheese Omelette, which comes with the egg dish and two buttermilk pancakes.

Huddle House

Huddle House offers many under-$6 breakfast options, with delicious Southern breakfasts served at unbelievably low prices. Get a breakfast bowl combo, strawberry-topped waffle combo, bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich, or Hashbrowns ATW w/ Two Eggs Combo for just $5.99 as part of the Value Combos menu.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans serves up farm-style breakfasts at affordable prices. For $7.99, get the Griddle Stacker, a Sausage patty, American cheese, bacon, and a farm-fresh fried egg between three mini hotcakes, topped with powdered sugar and served with black pepper, maple honey, and hash browns, home fries, or fresh seasonal fruit. You can also order the Mini Sampler for $5.99, one farm-fresh egg cooked-to-order, with your choice of hash browns, home fries, or fresh-cut fruit, plus your choice of premium breakfast meat, two sausage links, or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips, and a freshly baked biscuit, or the Country Biscuit Breakfast, $7.99, a buttermilk biscuit topped with one farm-fresh egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® sausage, country gravy, and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns or home fries.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offers a few breakfast meals under $8. You can get the Sunrise Pancake Special, two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and 100% pure natural syrup with two eggs or a choice of breakfast meat for $7.99, the Biscuit Breakfast, two hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits with choice of meat and one classic side for $7.49, or the Biscuits & Gravy with Bacon or Sausage, three warm buttermilk biscuits with our classic sawmill gravy and your choice of bacon or sausage for $7.49.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Over at Einstein Bros. Bagels, you can get filling bagels, bagel sandwiches, and other breakfast options for under $8. There are several egg sandwiches under $8, including a bacon-and-cheddar egg sandwich.

Dunkin’

If you are craving donuts, a breakfast sandwich, or a breakfast wrap, head to Dunkin’! The chain offers so many filling options under $8. If you are feeling hungry, don’t forget about the great sides like Snackin’ Bacon and their delicious hash brown rounds. Pro tip? Download the app to access exclusive deals and receive freebies to complete your meal.