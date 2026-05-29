These breakfast chains serve fluffy, flavorful omelets diners love.

An omelet is one of my favorite things to order at a restaurant, mostly due to the fact that the dish isn’t easy to make at home. I can easily cook up fried, boiled, or scrambled eggs, but executing a perfectly fluffy but firm soufflé or eggs isn’t the easiest thing. The breakfast item is a staple at most restaurants, but not all omelets are worth ordering. Here are 7 breakfast chains customers say have the best omelets.

First Watch

First Watch is one of the best places to go for an omelet, and even chefs, including Chef Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger, and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, agree. “First Watch is, for me, hands down one of the best national chains for omelets that taste fresh and made-from-scratch,” she recently told ETNT. “The eggs are soft and fluffy, not browned or dry. You can taste the real butter and fresh ingredients.” The Works Omelet, a cage-free egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, is a popular item. “I usually wouldn’t review a chain restaurant but First Watch is a solid brunch spot,” one diner said. “Stopped in today with a friend and got ‘The Works’ omelette. Food and service were very good,” they added. “My bacon omelet was so good, loaded with bacon. Their special toast is almost a meal in itself esp with their jam,” another fan said. “There are so many options and everything is so good! My favorites are the huge chocolate chip pancakes and literally every omelette!” another shared.

Another Broken Egg

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Another Broken Egg has loads of omelets on the menu, but its stuffed seafood versions are must-orders. The Lobster & Brie Omelet is a premium, rich brunch dish featuring sautéed lobster meat, creamy Brie cheese, and champagne butter sauce, while the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet features shrimp, crawfish & andouille, red peppers, tomato hollandaise, and green onions.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe also has tons of delicious omelet options. A few specialty omelets are the most noteworthy, including the Cheese Steak Omelet, three eggs, cheesesteak, green peppers, onions, and white American cheese; the Fajita omelet, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, a side of salsa, and the Greek, with three eggs, fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese. One diner notes that “they give a nod to today’s modern palates, and you can add all sorts of things I’d never eat to your omelet,” they write. “I love that Philly omelet,” a Facebooker says. “It is pretty good. I usually don’t eat omelets, but the one I had was really good,” a Redditor adds.

Turning Point

Turning Point is also famous for its artisanal egg designs for breakfast. The G.O.A.T. is one of the most popular, made with spinach, caramelized onions, chopped bacon, roasted red peppers, and goat cheese. “Everything was just so delicious,” a Yelper said after ordering an omelet at the breakfast spot. “They are not only delicious, but their portions per cost are huge!” another added.

The Broken Yolk

Diners at the Broken Yolk Cafe rave about the beautifully cooked omelets on the menu, which can be customized to your liking. “Delicious! Got the MOM omelet and supplemented with ham, and that way I get my veg with protein,” one fan said.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House uses classic techniques and rich eggs to make its famous omelets, according to Chef Rena, who is a fan. “Their omelets are huge and they’re baked in the oven for a light, soufflé-like texture,” she says. “They’re golden on the outside but soft and airy inside.” Diners also appreciate them being stuffed to the max with meat, veggies, and cheese.

Denny’s

Denny’s is another go-to spot for cheese omelets, according to Chef Rena. “Denny’s has that American diner soul–it’s simple, comforting, and available anytime,” she says. “The eggs are cooked well without being dry,” she says. “My point is, it’s reliable exactly what you want at 2 am or 8 am, and you will not be disappointed.”