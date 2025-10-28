I love silver dollar pancakes. Even though they are made with the same batter as regular pancakes, there is something next-level delicious about them. Where can you get the most delicious tiny pancakes in the nation? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best silver dollar pancakes.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s has been around for almost 90 years and continues to be a great breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot. Its silver dollar pancake option is popular on the breakfast menu. The tiny cakes are served with bacon or sausage.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Over at Perkins, you can find silver dollar pancakes on the kids’ menu. The Silver Dollar Short Stackcomes with silver dollar pancakes served with syrup and a choice of side.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has its own version of silver dollar pancakes. ​​Plenty-O-Pancakes comes with five mini pancakes with whipped topping. They are served with one sausage link or bacon strip and a choice of beverage. Each order boasts 460 to 790 calories depending what sides you get.

IHOP

Over at IHOP, there are endless pancake options, including the Silver Dollar. They can also be ordered on the kids menu as “Silver 5,” which consists of five mini buttermilk pancakes with a choice of side. Our reviewer gives the stamp of approval on the buttermilk blend at IHOP. “Golden brown, light and fluffy, this order of pancakes looked delectable and the stack stood up high due to the fluffiness,” they wrote in a review.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House is one of my favorite breakfast chains. While it’s almost impossible not to order the Dutch Babies, the baked pancake it is famous for, the Silver Dollar pancakes are also delicious. For an order, you get ten light, fluffy, and delicious Silver Dollar buttermilk pancakes. The San Diego location captioned a photo of the treats: “These Silver Dollar pancakes are a great way to start the day! ”

Denny’s

Denny’s has so many silver dollar pancake options, especially on the kids’ menu. The Jr. Grand Slam comes with three buttermilk silver dollar pancakes, one egg made your way, one bacon strip, and one sausage link. You can also order Jr. Chocolate Chip Pancakes, which have chocolate chips cooked inside buttermilk silver dollar pancakes, and also Kid’s Birthday Pancakes, buttermilk silver dollar pancakes filled with confetti sprinkles and topped with vanilla cream and more confetti sprinkles.