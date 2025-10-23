5 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes, According to Chefs

Pancakes seem simple enough to make, but it’s not as easy as it looks to get a stack fluffy and golden to perfection. Whether you love them with just butter and syrup or prefer a more gourmet twist, pancakes can be tricky to do and not every breakfast house does them right. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their favorite chains. From family-friendly diners to trendy spots, here are the top breakfast chains where you’ll find pancakes that are truly worth waking up for.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is legendary for their all-day breakfast, which include several pancake options like their pecan, blueberry or buttermilk stacks that Imsen, Owner & Head Chef at AmbitiousFoodie says is delicious. “The pancakes are thick and fluffy, and they have crispiness on the edges too,” she says. “Also their maple syrup is just perfect, not that super sweet syrup that you can find at the competitors!”

Denny’s

Denny’s might be a casual diner, but they deliver on specialty pancakes such as pumpkin pecan, hearty 9-grain, cinnamon roll, strawberry banana and more. Imsen also loves the pancakes here and says, “they are big and fluffy at the same time they are also super buttery–they use buttermilk in their recipe along with melted butter! She adds, “The pancake’s thickness is above the average but they somehow manage to keep it moist inside!”

Original Pancake House

Since 1953, the Original Pancake House has been serving unique and tasty pancakes that consistently impress. From bacon to potato to coconut flavors, the chain always hits the spot. “The Original Pancake House is great due to the fact that they use fresh ingredients and not from pre-mixes, giving them that light and airy texture,” says Imsen. She adds, the chain also uses a custom sourdough that gives depth of flavor and helps with the texture.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP has an extensive menu of pancakes with large portions for a great price. “They’re light and fluffy and buttery, and there’s something about that syrup with it that just really ties it up in a bow,” says Katherine Sprung, NYC, Pastry chef, Founder of Squish Marshmallows. “They’re literally a pancake house, so you can get any type of pancake you can think of, if you’re feeling fancy. But a classic buttermilk pancake with a little ball of that butter and drenched in syrup is the chef’s kiss.”

First Watch

First Watch has a wide array of mouth-watering breakfast items, but their classic pancakes stand out, according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “When it comes to pancakes, I look for light, fluffy texture, even browning and a tang that will stand up before the syrup arrives and First Watch checks all the boxes,” he explains. “The batter tastes like real buttermilk, it has been cooked with patience and each bite has been well thought out and not produced with mass production methods.”