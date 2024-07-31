A Popular Italian Restaurant Chain Just Closed 13 Locations Across the Country

Following closures from fast-food joints like Pizza Hut and sit-down restaurants like Red Lobster, another chain is saying farewell to several locations of its own.

Buca di Beppo, the Orlando-based Italian restaurant chain known for its family-style portions and over-the-top decor, has closed 13 underperforming locations this week.

"While Buca regrets having to take this difficult action, these restaurants were unable to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic and other market pressures," a brand representative said in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That! "Buca di Beppo remains open in 44 locations and looks forward to continuing to serve its customers who have made Buca part of their traditions and celebrations for many years."

According to Restaurant Business Magazine, the recent closures included restaurants in Sacramento, Calif.; Salt Lake City and Midvale, Utah; Livonia and Utica, Mich.; Springs Township, Pa; and Colonie, N.Y. The news outlet noted that these closures reduced the chain's footprint by more than 20%.

The Springs Township, Colonie, Livonia, and Utica locations were the chain's remaining Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan locations. The Detroit Free Press reported that the Utica location appeared to have closed sometime in June.

Shuttering restaurants isn't new for Buca di Beppo. Restaurant Business reported that the chain has been shedding locations for years and noted that it operated as many as 95 restaurants in 2013. Last year, the chain's sales dropped by 4.7%, according to market research firm Technomic.

Buca di Beppo opened its first restaurant in 1993 in Minneapolis, Minn. In 2008, Orlando-based Earl Enterprises acquired the chain. The parent company operates additional Italian restaurant brands, including Bertucci's, Brio Italian Grille, and Bravo Italian Kitchen, as well as other chains like Chicken Guy.

Besides Buca di Beppo, several other restaurant chains have recently closed their doors. Last month, Hooters shuttered dozens of locations, with USA Today reporting that there were at least 44 closures across 14 states.

"Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances," the chain previously said in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That!

At the end of May, fast-casual Mexican chain Rubio's Coastal Grill abruptly closed 48 underperforming locations in California, citing "the rising cost of doing business in California." The chain then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of June.