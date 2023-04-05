5 Restaurant Chains Closing Locations In 2023

The restaurant industry is shrinking year by year. In 2019, there were 703,000 restaurants in the country, and it's expected there will be less than 630,000 locations by the end of this year, according to reports from Technomic. In the future, the restaurant industry could look very different due to new expanded delivery and take-out, more budget-minded consumers, a shortage of workers, and various other factors.

"I would say it is not a good time to go open a restaurant if you are not a seasoned and incredibly durable operator," David Nayfeld, chef and co-owner of the San Francisco restaurants Che Fico and Che Fico Alimentari, tells CNN in an interview. It's more of a requirement than ever that restaurant operators need extensive experience and an endless stream of funds to succeed, he continues to say.

Since the pandemic and amidst rising inflation cost issues, many beloved restaurants we've been visiting for decades have closed or plan to close several locations across the country. The legacy of iconic sit-down chain restaurants, like Red Lobster, TGI Friday's, and Applebee's may not carry the chains through, considering the loss of key units over the years. Plus, fast-food chains like Burger King and Krispy Kreme have also seen their number shrinking for various reasons.

Some of these restaurant locations are simply no longer profitable, while others are shutting down to keep the company as a whole afloat, and occasionally the closures are strategic moves enabling the company to expand bigger and better than before.

Take a look at the five restaurant chains closing multiple locations (some long-standing for nearly 50 years) in 2023.

1 Red Lobster

Since its opening in 1968, Red Lobster has been serving up fresh lobster, baskets of cheddar bay biscuits, and endless shrimp platters for customers across the country. While the chain prides itself on affordable seafood for everyone, the restaurant has struggled significantly in recent years and shuttered several once-successful locations.

The seafood joint previously had over 700 restaurants globally, but that number has been dwindling. In 2021, Red Lobster lost five units, and in 2022 through 2023, the chain shuttered eight more.

Even though these closures only account for 1% of Red Lobsters' widely spread locations, the trend could continue in 2023. The Thai Union Group, who owns Red Lobster, said the closures have all been in the best interest of the chain as a whole and asserts that they are not the beginning of the end for the company.

"We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as part of the normal course of business," a Red Lobster spokesperson told Restaurant Business Online. "As a result, we have concluded that these locations are no longer viable for Red Lobster."

2 Applebee's

Applebee's late-night half apps savings and creatively festive cocktails haven't quite paid off enough, as the restaurant chain has had to shut down several U.S. locations in recent years. The losses began in 2017 and, although the company had said to have big plans for a turnaround in 2023.

What started as nine store closures in 2022, and the addition of four new locations, has now escalated. By the end of this year, the parent company Dine Brands anticipates that Applebee's is looking at between 10 and 20 fewer restaurants in the U.S., coming as a result of low profits and expansion plans not seeing enough success.

"It's not where we want to be in the future," explains Applebee's president Tony Moralejo, in a recent earnings call. But, he says there are plans to "work closely with franchisees to create new financially attractive development opportunities for the entire Applebee's system."

3 Burger King

Despite the aggressive push to revamp the brand with its $400 million "Reclaim the Flame" initiative, Burger King has seen a few franchisees fail. In April of 2023, a franchisee had to close down all of its 26 restaurant locations. EYM King, was also recently sued by Burger King for allegedly failing to pay required royalties, ad fund payments, and other charges, Restaurant Business reports. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The loss of the units in Michigan is in addition to the six other Burger King closures that occurred at the end of 2022. These units were owned by TOMS King LLC, one of Burger King's largest franchisees. Plus, a franchisee that holds over 120 Burger King locations filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in March, putting the fate of those restaurants into muddy waters.

Burger King has seen a challenging 15 years, according to Restaurant Business, with stagnant sales, aging restaurants, and being unable to keep up with the competition.

4 TGI Friday's

TGI Friday's, which got its start in the 1960s, saw 20% of its restaurant close during the pandemic and will have more in 2023. The "Every Hour is Happy Hour" sit-down chain is currently only operating 289 locations, after having closed more than a handful of units in 2022. Multiple TGI Friday's locations in Massachusetts and Texas also announced their permanent closures in February 2023. The chain, however, is planning to expand internationally, having struck a deal to open 75 new TGI Friday's locations across South and Southeast Asia.

5 Krispy Kreme

Despite record sales in 2022 and an exciting partnership with McDonald's, Krispy Kreme still plans to close 14 locations in 2023. These closures are more of a pruning of low-performing stores rather than signs of widespread company issues.

The chain also lost 10 units in 2022, as a result of the restaurants' inability to bring in viable profits and customer traffic. The closures seem to have the desired effect as the chain generated $1.52 billion in net revenue by the end of the year. The brand is seeing success from trying to hone in on quality over quality and still has faith in the current business model.

"We remain very confident in our long-term goal of achieving more than 50,000 points of access globally," Krispy Kreme president and CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a 2022 earnings call. This will include the "hub-and-spoke" business model—where larger locations complete with donut production facilities called "hubs" ship out donuts to smaller shops called "spokes"—to perfect the art of donut freshness and customer satisfaction.