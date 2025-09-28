6 Chains That Serve Burgers Chefs Actually Recommend

A burger is a staple in the American diet and is deeply embedded in the culture. Burgers symbolize backyard get-togethers, Fourth of July, beach cookouts, road trips and fast food and can be found on most menus. While you’ll find no shortage of burger joints–not all deliver. Some chains churn out greasy, frozen patties, but others serve fresh flavorful burgers that impress even pickiest customers. To find out the top places to get the best burgers, Eat This, Not That! chatted with chefs who revealed their favorite spots.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out is a beloved West Coast phenomenon that’s famous for using premium fresh ingredients, a simple limited menu and great value. “The double double Animal style burger is always a go to,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “It’s always good no matter what!” Animal style is on the chain’s notorious secret menu and has thousand island dressing, caramelized onions, fresh tomato and onions, and seared mustard on the buns. “That burger has always been a crowd pleaser,” Chef Andrew states.

Five Guys

Five Guys has been around since 1986 and prides itself on everything being fresh. “Everybody loves the hand formed, grilled to order for a smoky char and perfect juiciness,” says Chef Andrew. “You also get unlimited fresh toppings, the open kitchen and customization options make it feel elevated yet straight forward.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

While Shake Shake is fast-food, the chain has a gourmet quality that customers love and culinary pros love. “Shake Shack shines as the top choice for burgers,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten. “The patties are cooked using a special blend of ground beef in the ideal fat ratio and seared on a griddle to achieve caramelization before they go on soft potato buns.”

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill opened its first spot in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and has since grown to over 380 locations. The entire award-winning menu is cooked to order and burgers are cooked-to-order over an open flame. “The chain is most known for their chargrilled patties that develop a flavorful crust without drying out, served on toasted buns,” Chef Andrew explains.

Bareburger

Bareburger is an East Coast small chain that’s praised for its high-quality, organic, and eco-friendly burgers that offers plant-based options and embraces sustainable practices. Bareburger is known for using organic grass-fed beef and has “unique proteins like elk or bison and fresh,” says Chef Andew. “The brioche buns and inventive toppings like truffle aioli make it a standout.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has been a dominant force in fast food for decades and remains at the top for best burgers. “The regular burger at McDonald’s is still one of my favorites,” says Chef Andrew. “It is the founding father of McDonald’s,” he noted. “It is perfectly executed with balanced flavors. He shared, “Sometimes I order two hamburgers and put them together and make it a double!”