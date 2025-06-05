Burger King Is Giving Out Free Food in June

Happy birthday, Burger King! The fast food chain, home of the Whopper, celebrated its 71st birthday on June 1. While 71 might not seem like a milestone, BK opted to celebrate big this year by offering customers a whole lot of freebies throughout the month on everything from their trademark burger to delicious sides. Here are all the free food deals you can take advantage of in June at Burger King – with one catch.

To get free food this month at Burger King, you have to be a Royal Perks member. What is Royal Perks? The chain’s free loyalty program that scores you discounts and free food all year long. More details below on how to sign up.

While you can no longer get a free Whopper with a purchase of $3 or more, as that offer expired June 1 on BK’s birthday, there are lots of other great deals.

From now until June 30, BK is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on the Impossible Whopper, a plant-based version of the famous sandwich, for Royal Perks members. According to dietitians, it is one of the healthiest menu options at a fast-food joint, with lower sodium, less saturated fat, and no cholesterol, compared to the OG.

On June 4, celebrate National Cheese Day (yes, there is a day to celebrate cheese) with a free 4-piece order of Mozzarella Fries with a purchase of $1 or more. Again, this is only for Royal Perks members.

Father’s Day is quickly approaching. If you aren’t sure what to get your BK-loving dad on June 15, take him for a burger or two! Royal Perks members can gift dad a buy-one-get-one Whopper to say “thanks,” available all day long.

And finally, in honor of National Onion Ring Day (there’s a day for them too) on June 22, Royal Perks members can redeem a Free any-size order of onion rings. So yes, you can get a large order of rings instead of a small.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To take advantage of these deals, sign up for the Burger King Royal Perks rewards program, either on the BK website or app. Once you do, play your order on the app or website. Once you are a member, you will earn “Crowns” – BK’s loyalty point system – for every dollar spent on eligible transactions, which can be redeemed for free food. The program also offers exclusive deals, complimentary upgrades, and birthday bonuses.