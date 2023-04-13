Burger King Has Created a Fancy New Whopper With Brisket

The Whopper is a classic staple on the Burger King menu, but that doesn't mean the chain is afraid to experiment with interesting new takes on the signature burger. Several of these Whopper creations have even become major hits with customers, like the limited edition Angry Whopper and the plant-based Impossible Whopper that fans report tastes nearly identical to a classic Whopper.

In good news for Whopper fans who want to branch out a little on their Burger King order–or are just craving an absolute overload of meat–Burger King's latest iteration of the iconic burger is just about to arrive.

Burger King is planning to test a brand-new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper starting next week, but only in Las Vegas and Minneapolis. The exclusive item is launching in those markets on April 17 and will remain on menus through May 25 or while supplies last.

A traditional Whopper features a flame-grilled beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. The Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper reinvents the classic burger by topping the beef patty with shredded brisket, melty American cheese, crispy onions, and a sweet, smoky bacon jam.

Burger King fans who aren't lucky enough to live in Las Vegas or Minneapolis during this test will have to miss out on the Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper for the time being. But with any luck, the test will be successful enough to convince Burger King to give the limited edition menu item a national launch sometime down the road.

In the meantime, fans nationwide can sample the new Spicy Chicken Fries and returning Melts sandwiches that hit menus last month.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In recent months, Burger King has been focusing heavily on the Whopper as it undertakes a massive $400 million investment campaign aimed at improving its brand and restaurants. When it announced the campaign in September last year, Burger King committed to developing new Whopper flavor extensions and investing in premium branding for the popular burger.

Not all of Burger King's past Whopper experiments have received a warm welcome. The A1 Halloween Whopper, for example, not only sported an eye-popping black bun, but customers also reported an unsavory side effect after consuming it. Fans also said they were underwhelmed by the spice levels in the Ghost Pepper Whopper that launched as a limited-time item last year.