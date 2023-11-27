Burger King Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Popular Sides

Move over, fries! Burger King is bringing back one of its most beloved sides and, while made of potato, these bites come in an entirely different format.

The seasonal Cheesy Tots are making an imminent comeback at the burger chain, according to Chew Boom. Made of deep-fried potatoes and melted cheese, the beloved side dish will become available nationwide on Dec. 7—just in time for the festive season.

This limited-time item has made sporadic annual appearances in the past and for the diehard fans of the tots, this is exciting news. Golden, crispy, and so indulgent, the Cheesy Tots are a cult favorite among BK fans. While fries may be the most popular accompaniment to a Whopper, those who have tried Cheesy Tots in the past know that their return is no small potatoes.

The tots returned last year to select Burger King locations in Arizona, Colorado, New York, and Florida. They were available in 8-piece orders for a suggested price of $4.98 and hungry fans couldn't get enough of them. Prior to that, they appeared on BK menus in 2021, after a two-year hiatus.

Cheesy Tots aren't healthy —at 316 calories, 15 grams of fat, and almost 800 milligrams of sodium they are definitely a treat.

On Instagram, the fast-food-centric account @snackolater posted about the return of Cheesy Tots (while admitting to never having tried them!).

The comments on the post showed just how psyched fans are for the return of this item.

"Best thing I've ever had growing up. I just wish they would keep them year round," one person said. "FINALLY my childhood is back. I love eating these and remembering the days," wrote another.

"Omg I've been wanting them to bring these back for so long I'm so excited," commented another fan.

Burger King has even gotten flack from fans over the fact that Cheesy Tots aren't a part of the regular menu. A Facebook page called Bring Back the Cheesy Tots from Burger King was started by fans demanding the return of their favorite warm, cheesy tater tots. Now that is some serious devotion!

If you're looking to try the tots, check your local Burger King as early as this week to see if they're in. If you love them or want to try them for the first time, don't delay, because they won't stick around.