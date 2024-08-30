Burger King Just Launched a Refreshing New Frozen Drink

As many chains unveil cozy, fall-friendly beverages like pumpkin spice lattes and apple crisp macchiatos, Burger King is helping fast-food fans cool down with a frozen version of a popular summer beverage.

The home of the Whopper just released its new Frozen Pink Lemonade (140 calories per medium), which the fast-food chain describes as "deliciously refreshing and sweet, yet tart." This new drink will be available nationwide while supplies last.

To ramp up the excitement for this new beverage, Burger King has joined forces with Paramount and MTV. The Frozen Pink Lemonade will be the official frozen drink at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

This is the fifth year Burger King has partnered with Paramount and MTV, according to Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer at Burger King North America. However, it's the first time the brand has launched a product inspired by the awards show.

"We're excited to be the frozen drink of the VMAs—a drink that's just as cool and vibrant as the show itself, and I can't think of a better venue to showcase our new drink for music and BK fans alike," O'Tool said in a press release.

If this new frozen drink has gotten your attention, Burger King is making the launch even more enticing by offering it for free in a few different ways. Until Sept. 11, which is when the VMAs premiere, Burger King is giving Royal Perks members a free small Frozen Pink Lemonade with any purchase of at least $1 in the Burger King app. The fast-food brand is also offering this beverage at two different events.

On Sept. 8, Burger King fans who attend the VMAs Block Party at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, can try the new drink from 12 to 5 p.m. Guests can also snag iridescent Burger King crowns and a Burger King and MTV co-branded giveaway, which will be available while supplies last. Three days later, complimentary Frozen Pink Lemonades will be available at the VMAs in New York's UBS Arena.

During the live awards show, Burger King and MTV will also premiere a 75-second short film inspired by the new frozen beverage. This film will feature multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning Sean Paul and the world-renowned artists, Les Twins.

The Frozen Pink Lemonade isn't the only new addition to arrive at Burger King this summer. In July, the chain unveiled its Fiery Menu, which includes five spicy menu items: Fiery Strawberry and Sprite (190 calories per medium), Fiery Mozzarella Fries (450 calories per 8-piece order), a Fiery Bacon Whopper (810 calories), Fiery Chicken Fries (260 calories per 8-piece order), and a Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (930 calories).