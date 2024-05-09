Burger King Is Launching an Adorable New Dessert For Its 70th Birthday

Burger King is set to celebrate its 70th birthday this June, an undeniably huge milestone for one of the world's largest and most iconic burger chains. And to celebrate this special moment, Burger King is gifting customers a brand-new dessert option and a series of enticing deals.

The chain will officially drop a new Birthday Pie Slice (260 calories) on May 13 at participating restaurants nationwide. The treat consists of a creamy birthday cake-flavored pie filling spread inside a cookie crumb crust. It's also topped with rainbow-colored sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped topping

The pie will only be available for a limited time, so customers interested in sampling it shouldn't wait too long before grabbing a slice from their local Burger King once it hits menus. Burger King did not share pricing details for the new dessert in a press release announcing the launch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In even more exciting news for Burger King fans, the chain will roll out a full week of online and in-app deals starting on National Hamburger Day (May 28). These offers will be available to members of Burger King's loyalty program with any purchase of 70 cents or more in another nod to its upcoming 70th birthday. Here's the full schedule of deals:

May 28: Rewards members can score a free hamburger (250 calories) with a 70-cent purchase in honor of National Hamburger Day.

May 29: Rewards members can snag a free Croissan'wich (calories vary by sandwich) with a 70-cent purchase.

May 30: Rewards members can receive a free medium soft drink with a 70-cent purchase.

June 1: Because this is Burger King's official birthday, rewards members can score a free Birthday Pie Slice with a 70-cent purchase.

June 2: Rewards members can receive a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich (680 calories) with a 70-cent purchase.

June 3: Rewards members can snag a free Whopper Jr. (330 calories) with a 70-cent purchase.

Burger King announced the new pie and deals on the heels of a successful start to 2024. While rival chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and KFC reported declining or lower-than-expected sales in the first quarter of the year, Burger King's domestic sales were higher than analysts expected.

Though the chain's sales lagged coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger King has been working to revitalize its business and image through a "Reclaim the Flame" campaign that kicked off in 2022. The initiative entails hundreds of millions of dollars of investments in advertising, restaurant technology, new menu items, store remodels, and other improvements.

Burger King's strong financial performance in the last quarter indicates that its Reclaim the Flame work continues to pay off.

"Since 1954, Burger King has prided itself on two things – flame-grilling and letting guests 'Have It Your Way.' And, while a lot has changed over the last 70 years, we've always remained committed to our guests, including the past few years as we have been reclaiming our flame with initiatives such as remodeling and modernizing our restaurants, investing in state-of-the-art technology, menu innovations and more," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement in the press release. "As we look to celebrate our milestone birthday this June, we are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal guests who have made it all possible."