Burger King Is Bringing Back Its Popular Melts, Including a New Flavor

Throughout November, fast-food chains have been rolling out all sorts of limited-time menu items to help customers get in the holiday spirit. Now, Burger King is following suit with exciting releases of its own. And these are sure to please the cheese lovers.

After bringing back its beloved BK Melts earlier this year, the home of the Whopper is reviving the popular menu item for a limited time, once again, this holiday season. The sandwiches will be available starting Dec. 7 and include two fan-favorites and one brand-new option.

The newest melt coming to Burger King is the Shroom n' Swiss Melt. This features two-flamed grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and Stacker Sauce sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread. The sandwich is coming to Burger King locations nationwide after a successful market test earlier this year, according to a company press release.

Also joining this new sandwich is the returning Classic Melt, which is made with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, melted American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce. Then, there's the Bacon Melt, which contains all of the same ingredients as the Classic with the addition of crispy bacon.

The BK Melts most recently appeared on menus this past March and were available in three varieties: Classic, Bacon, and Spicy. These were the same options offered when the sandwiches first launched in 2022. While they were still made with the same ingredients, these were called "Whopper Melts" at the time of their initial debut.

Along with the three BK Melts, Burger King's cherished Cheesy Tots are also making their highly anticipated return to menus on Dec. 7. Like the sandwiches, the tots will only be available for a limited time. The crispy side is filled with warm potatoes and melted cheese and come in four- and eight-piece orders. These tots have made reappearances at Burger King over the years.

The BK Melts and Cheesy Tots aren't the only new additions coming to the fast-food chain in December. Starting tomorrow, Royal Perks members can score daily deals through Dec. 31 as part of the Burger King's 31 Days of Deals. Customers can unlock $3 Whoppers every Wednesday, as well as BK merchandise. A few items you can get include a BK Edition Plufl (the human dog bed), a BK ugly sweater, ornament, and stockings, as well as a "Tis' the Cheeson" scarf and beanie.

Earlier this month, Burger King announced that it will be testing an all-new "Breakfast Grill'wich Sandwich" in the Detroit, Mich., and McAllen-Brownsville, Texas markets. The breakfast sandwich features a flame-grilled flatbread, fluffy eggs, melted American cheese, and a choice of three proteins: bacon, sausage, or Black Forest ham.