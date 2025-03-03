Burger King Just Launched a New Steakhouse Whopper and Fans Are Drooling

The Burger King Whopper is an undeniable legend. Alongside McDonald's Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Wendy's Dave's Double, the large hamburger – a flame-grilled patty, topped with tangy pickles, ketchup, fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce and fresh onions, finished with creamy mayo, and served on a toasted 5" sesame seed bun – has been the fast food brand's trademark menu item since created in 1957. Over the years, BK has tweaked the Whopper, making it smaller (Whopper Jr.) and meat-free (Impossible Whopper) and offered lots of variations, giving it a Mexican twist, spicing it up, and adding ingredients. This week, Burger King is launching a new Whopper inspired by your local steakhouse.

The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper Is Launching This Week

Starting March 6, The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper is arriving to Burger King restaurants, by popular demand. According to the company, the latest incarnation of the Whopper is "inspired by guests' requests" as part of the brand's Million Dollar Whopper Contest.

Here's What It Is

So, what's on this latest innovative burger? "The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato," Burger King reveals in a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Three Other Whoppers Were Launched in September

BK's "Have it Your Way" slogan has always encouraged diners to modify the Whopper. Last year, they gamed up the slogan by launching the Million Dollar Whopper Contest on social media, culminating in launching three – and now four — new guest-created Whopper sandwiches in restaurants nationwide.

The Burger Was Inspired by Guests

"We are constantly listening to our Guests to learn how they want to customize America's Favorite Burger, which is why we're so excited about the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper," said Christy Skylis, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Culinary, Burger King US&C. "This creation is the result of our passionate Guests and Whopper lovers, and we look forward to bringing even more guest created and inspired creations to our menu later this year and in the future – so keep the great ideas coming!"

You Can Also Customize Your Combo

BK also invites guests to enjoy upgraded combo meals at no additional cost. For the first time, guests can upgrade from classic French Fries, Onion Rings, and Have-sies®, to Chicken Fries, Mozzarella Fries, or Churro Fries with their drink and entree for the same price. "We're taking 'Have It Your Way' up a notch with our Combo Combinations promotion where we're excited for Guests to not only get their sandwich and drink their way, but also their side," Christy Skylis says in the press release.

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper

In September, Burger King added the other three Whoppers to the menu, starting with the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper. The tangy creation was the invention of Fabian of California, consisting of a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a toasted sesame bun.

Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper

The second menu addition was the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, created by Calvin of California. It features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, American cheese, and crispy onions and jalapeños on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Mexican Street Corn Whopper

The third is the Mexican Street Corn Whopper. Created by Kelsie of Nebraska, it features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso on a toasted sesame seed bun.