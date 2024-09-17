 Skip to content

Burger King Is Launching 3 Never-Before-Seen Whoppers This Fall

The new sandwiches are packed with innovative flavors and unique toppings.
Avatar for Zoe Strozewski
By
Published on September 17, 2024 | 10:40 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Whopper fans, you're in for a real treat! Burger King has three never-before-seen spins on its signature flame-grilled burger coming to menus this fall—and they're all packed with innovative flavors and wildly unique toppings. 

This past February, Burger King launched a "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" that allowed customers to submit custom Whopper flavor ideas for a chance to win $1 million and have their creations sold in restaurants for a limited time. And on Sept. 16, the company finally announced three contest finalists that will hit menus later this fall:

 I Tried Every Burger King Chicken Sandwich & There Was One Clear Winner

  • Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper—Created by Fabian of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a toasted sesame bun. 
  • Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper—Created by Calvin of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, American cheese, and crispy onions and jalapeños on a toasted sesame seed bun.
  • Mexican Street Corn Whopper—Created by Kelsie of Nebraska, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Burger King's Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, and Mexican Street Corn Whopper
Courtesy of Burger King

Burger King said that it reviewed more than one million contest submissions before narrowing it down the three finalists. 

"The Million Dollar Whopper Contest was all about taking 'Have It Your Way' to the next level, and we were blown away by the thought and creativity that went into the Whopper creations that were submitted," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we're confident guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can't wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall.

 6 Major Changes Underway at Burger King

Once the three creations arrive at restaurants later this year, customers will be able to help select the winner of the $1 million prize. Burger King said that more details on the launch of the Million Dollar Whopper sandwiches and how guests can help crown the winner will be released in mid-November.

Until then, Burger King fans should keep an eye out for several other exciting new offerings at the chain. Late last month, Burger King launched a new Frozen Pink Lemonade (140 calories) with hints of berry, floral, and citrus flavors. Burger King's popular $5 Your Way Meal is also still available after the chain recently opted to extend it into October.

Nutrition information has been included when available.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • collage of healthy menu items around a red lobster logo on a red background

    The Best & Worst Red Lobster Menu Items

  • Burger King storefront

    Burger King to Launch 3 Never-Before-Seen Whoppers

  • Five Guys Cheeseburger

    Unhealthiest Burgers & Fries Come From This Chain

  • 12 National Cheeseburger Day Deals That Are Too Good To Miss

    12 National Cheeseburger Day Deals You Shouldn't Miss

  • Torchy's Tacos logo with four tacos on a red and yellow background

    The 8 Healthiest Torchy's Tacos Orders

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.