Burger King Is Launching 3 Never-Before-Seen Whoppers This Fall

Whopper fans, you're in for a real treat! Burger King has three never-before-seen spins on its signature flame-grilled burger coming to menus this fall—and they're all packed with innovative flavors and wildly unique toppings.

This past February, Burger King launched a "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" that allowed customers to submit custom Whopper flavor ideas for a chance to win $1 million and have their creations sold in restaurants for a limited time. And on Sept. 16, the company finally announced three contest finalists that will hit menus later this fall:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper —Created by Fabian of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a toasted sesame bun.

Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper —Created by Calvin of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, American cheese, and crispy onions and jalapeños on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Mexican Street Corn Whopper—Created by Kelsie of Nebraska, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Burger King said that it reviewed more than one million contest submissions before narrowing it down the three finalists. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Million Dollar Whopper Contest was all about taking 'Have It Your Way' to the next level, and we were blown away by the thought and creativity that went into the Whopper creations that were submitted," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we're confident guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can't wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall.

Once the three creations arrive at restaurants later this year, customers will be able to help select the winner of the $1 million prize. Burger King said that more details on the launch of the Million Dollar Whopper sandwiches and how guests can help crown the winner will be released in mid-November.

Until then, Burger King fans should keep an eye out for several other exciting new offerings at the chain. Late last month, Burger King launched a new Frozen Pink Lemonade (140 calories) with hints of berry, floral, and citrus flavors. Burger King's popular $5 Your Way Meal is also still available after the chain recently opted to extend it into October.

