BurgerFi Claims to Be Launching 'The Best Chicken Sandwiches' In Fast Food

The boutique burger chain is going all out on chicken.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on May 21, 2024 | 11:33 AM
BurgerFi, the fast-casual burger chain known for top-notch burgers made with high-quality ingredients—most notably Angus beef—is expanding its menu with chicken.

The chain is entering the chicken sandwich game with equally high-quality chicken sandwiches. Two, to be exact: a classic fried version and a lighter grilled one. In honor of the major launch, the chain is calling itself "ChickenFi."

The new sandwiches will be simple and comparable to the likes of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a special sauce, in this case, honey mustard. The chicken breast used in the sandwiches is sous-vide, which BurgerFi says "create[s] a moist and tender product."

The new items are available starting today.

burgerfi grilled and fried chicken sandwiches
BurgerFi

"Chicken presents a significant opportunity for business growth. We've expanded our chicken offerings by 50%, broadening our menu selection and improving our existing products," Carl Bachmann, BurgerFi's CEO, said in a press release. "We recognize that not everyone eats beef daily, so we came to the table with a top-tier chicken experience."

Of course, BurgerFi couldn't announce the new releases without playfully ribbing Chick-fil-A by noting that its sandwiches are antibiotic-free and "available every day including Sundays."

Considering the chain's excellent burgers, we have high expectations for these chicken items!

And if you want to wash them down with something sweet, BurgerFi is also serving a limited-edition Chicken + Waffles Shake, made with vanilla frozen custard and pancake maple syrup, plus an all-natural chicken tender and a mini waffle for dunking.

burgerfi chicken + waffles shake
BurgerFi

Before you head out to try this new sweet and salty frozen treat, you'll want to note that it's only available in Lauderdale-By-the-Sea, Fla., and at BurgerFi's Better Burger Lab in New York City. The Better Burger Lab, which opened in April, is an innovation-focused BurgerFi location that allows customers to try menu items and offer feedback before their systemwide launch.

Keeping the fun going, BurgerFi is also offering a new promotion. For every $25 you spend on gift cards, you will receive a $10 bonus card through June 17. You can purchase BurgerFi gift cards online, in-store, or on the chain's mobile app.

In addition to the two new sandwiches, BurgerFi offers a few other chicken options. These include jumbo chicken wings, chicken tenders, a chicken tenders bowl, and a grilled chicken bowl.

BurgerFi isn't the only chain to recently drop a new chicken sandwich. Earlier this month, Popeyes released its new Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich (620 calories). This menu item includes a buttermilk-battered chicken breast with a new sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce and barrel-cured pickles on a buttery toasted brioche bun.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
