Popeyes Has a New Saucy Chicken Sandwich

Just last month, Popeyes began testing a spicy new chicken sandwich option that came slathered with a brand-new signature hot sauce. And customers now have another reason to get excited as the chain rolls out yet another saucy spin on its legendary chicken sandwich.

Popeyes' new Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich hit menus nationwide on May 7, featuring a buttermilk-battered chicken breast, a sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce, and barrel-cured pickles on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. Customers craving extra flavor can also customize the sandwich to add on a slice of Havarti cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.

I Tried All the New Wings at Popeyes & the Best One Tastes Like Fiery Candy

"We wanted to create something that reminds our guests why they should love lunchtime," Chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes, said in a statement. "The Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich brings a rich combination of sweet and tangy with every bite, perfect for those looking to zest up their midday meal. It's about bringing a little joy, a little excitement, and a lot of flavor to the table—or the desk, as it may be."

With that in mind, the chain is offering a special deal through June 30 in the hopes of inspiring customers to try the new Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich for lunch. Through the promotion, any rewards members who spend at least $10 at a participating Popeyes in the United States will receive 600 bonus points that they can use to redeem a free chicken sandwich. Popeyes also teamed up with the New Orleans hip-hop duo SaxKixAve to market the new menu item with a new "Bring Back Lunch" song.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Best Chicken Chains in America

The new barbecue and spicy chicken sandwiches are only the latest exciting new additions to the Popeyes menu. Back in March, the chain introduced new limited-edition Honey Lemon Pepper chicken wings (1,304 calories per six-piece order) flavored with tangy lemon, black pepper, and a touch of honey sweetness. They're still available now alongside Popeyes' five other wing flavors: Honey BBQ (880 calories), Roasted Garlic Parmesan (1,040 calories), Signature Hot (1,190 calories), Ghost Pepper (680 calories), and Sweet 'N Spicy (910 calories).

Popeyes also debuted a new Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap (610 calories) and Loaded Buffalo Poutine (980 calories) in April. The wrap features chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato inside a soft tortilla. Meanwhile, the new poutine features a bed of Popeyes' Cajun Fries topped with fresh cheese curds, gravy, and crispy nuggets covered in buffalo flavor. Unfortunately for Popeyes fans in America, these new items are exclusively available in Canada.

Nutrition information has been included when available.