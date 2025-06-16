California Pizza Kitchen Just Introduced 4 Wild New Salads

Salads are a great meal option any time of the year. However, when the temperatures spike and the summer season commences, I start craving salads more than ever. While it’s hard to say no to the innovative pizza offerings at California Pizza Kitchen, the chain is tapping into this phenomenon this summer, introducing three bold new salads to the permanent menu, and also one limited-time seasonal salad. All four sound delicious, and I can’t wait to try them.

The Charcuterie Salad

The Charcuterie Salad is your favorite snacking board, reimagined. The salad starts with a bed of mixed greens and fresh basil, tossed in our housemade mustard herb vinaigrette and topped with generous cuts of applewood smoked ham, and salami. There is also Brie cheese, along with cubed Parmesan, green apples, and candied walnuts. The salad is served with house-made toasted sesame crackers, much like a charcuterie board.

Crispy Chinese Dumpling Salad

I’m a sucker for dumplings, so the new Crispy Chinese Dumpling Salad was basically designed for me. Inspired by the popular CPK appetizer, it starts with golden and crispy Chicken dumplings, adding a warm, savory bite to the cool bed of shaved Napa and red cabbage, cucumber strips, carrots, scallions, and fresh cilantro. The salad is then tossed in their housemade honey-miso dressing with toasted sesame seeds and topped with a drizzle of Mr. Bing Chili Crisp for an extra kick.

Steakhouse Salad

The Steakhouse Salad takes everything delicious from your favorite steak meal and transforms it into salad form. It includes tender pieces of grilled filet mignon, crispy smashed potatoes, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, red onions, and creamy Gorgonzola cheese, all over baby arugula and chopped lettuce, tossed in CPK’s house-made Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

Burrata Panzanella Salad

The Burrata Panzanella Salad is a limited-time offering. The fresh and vibrant dish features rich and creamy burrata cheese atop colorful summer heirloom tomatoes, toasted garlic ciabatta croutons, crisp cucumbers, garbanzo beans, thinly sliced red onions, basil, and wild Greek oregano, served on a salad of baby arugula and fresh basil and tossed in a lemon-herb Vinaigrette.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

They Are Available in Full or Half Portions

Don’t worry. You can still order your favorite BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Thai Crunch Salad, California Cobb Salad, Italian Chopped Salad, and Caesar Salad from CPK. Like the OGs, this new crop of salads is available in full or half portions for dine-in, take-out, or delivery, and can also be ordered in catering sizes for group events.

These Salads Are Part of CPK’s “Brand Refresh”

“Building on the momentum of our recent 40th Anniversary brand refresh, we’re leaning even further into the differentiated menu innovation that has made CPK a guest favorite for decades,” said Dawn Keller, Chief Marketing Officer at CPK. “We are boldly adding four new entrée salads to our menu, each one more inventive and craveable than the next.”

They Offer a “Delicious Twist on the Ordinary”

“Our new entrée salads are a delicious twist on the ordinary,” adds Chef Paul Pszybylski, VP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “Salads have always been a hugely popular category at CPK, so we’re proud to expand and diversify our menu to help guests find their newest favorite dish. You won’t find salads like these anywhere else.”