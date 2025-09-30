7 Canned Tuna Brands Shoppers Swear By During Inflation

I am obsessed with canned tuna—in fact, I like it better than regular fresh tuna. It’s packed with protein, delicious, versatile, and just a great choice for a quick meal, pasta, or sandwich. While factors like mercury must be kept in mind, the FDA says canned light tuna is fine to have 2-3 servings per week. So which canned tunas should you be stocking up on while sky-high prices are making other meats so expensive? Here are seven brands shoppers swear by during inflation.

Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna

Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water is one of the best choices you can make, with 8 cans for $17.99. “I think it’s great for tuna salad, which is all I make with it. It’s def dry and needs lots of mayo, but it’s solid white so that’s what happens,” one Costco shopper said.

Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna

Costco also carries the Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna for $18.99 for six cans. “Great tasting tuna and great price for wild caught. Much better than my general stores carry. This is my go-to brand,” one customer shared.

Member’s Mark White Albacore Tuna

Sam’s club has the Member’s Mark Premium MSC Certified Solid White Albacore Tuna for $12.98 for 8 cans. “I’ve stocked this Member’s Mark Solid White Albacore Tuna as a go-to for quick, protein-packed meals,” one shopper said. “The tuna comes firm, clean, and fresh-tasting, with no fishy aftertaste. It holds up great in salads, wraps, or hot casseroles. Double-washed, wild-caught, packed in water, simple ingredients you can trust.”

Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Tuna In Water

Walmart has Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Tuna In Water at $4.68 for four cans. “A favorite brand I always go to for canned tuna fish. Worth it for a few pennies more. Use it to make tuna salad spread for sandwiches,” a Walmart customer wrote in the reviews.

Trader Joe’s Wild Skipjack Tuna

Trader Joe’s offers customers Wild Skipjack Tuna for $1.79 a pouch. “This is the best option if you’re pregnant (because of the mercury). Don’t knock it!” one Redditor said. “I went down a rabbit hole of mercury in tuna a while back…Skipjack seems like the best choice if you eat a lot. Albacore is fine like once or twice a week,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore in Water

Sam’s Club shoppers can get the Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore in Water for $12.98 for eight cans. “This is by far the best albacore I’ve come across. Can is full with big whole pieces of albacore and barely any room for the water. I buy this all the time,” one happy customer said.

H‑E‑B Chunk Light Tuna in Water

H‑E‑B’s Chunk Light Tuna in Water is just $4.28 for four cans. “Stock up your pantry with this 4-pack of H-E-B Chunk Light Tuna in Water,” the brand says. “Featuring a soft texture, this tuna tends to be darker in color with smaller, flakier pieces. Responsibly sourced, it’s wild caught, dolphin-safe and Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified. Make some tasty tuna sandwiches for lunch or add a few spoonfuls atop a green salad.”