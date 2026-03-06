5 Best Captain D’s Orders, According to Chefs

Culinary professionals and food bloggers reveal their top five must-have menu items at Captain D's.

My first experience at Captain D’s was when I was a kid. I’m from Southern California, but have a lot of family in the South. Every summer we’d go to Tennessee to see my grandparents and would stop at Captain D’s after church. I would always order the fried catfish, hush puppies and sweet tea. It was one of my favorite parts of the trip. While I didn’t enjoy the hot, muggy weather, I did love Captain D’s. To this day, when I visit, I try to eat at the seafood chain at least once. And I’m not alone—Captain D’s has a devoted following, including many chefs who swear by its signature seafood dishes. Here are the top five orders culinary pros love.

Battered Fish Filets

Let’s be real–fried food isn’t the healthiest, but it’s delicious. If you’re going to splurge, the battered fish filets are worth it.

“The fish is mild and flaky, and the batter stays crisp when it’s fresh,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “It’s simple and straightforward. If you’re going there for fish, this is the main draw.”

Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, is also a fan of the fried fish.

“The batter has a ton of flavor,” he says. “Being from the South, I grew up going there and it’s one of my favorite restaurants and brings back a lot of childhood memories,” he shares.

Grilled White Fish

For a healthier alternative that doesn’t compromise on flavor, the grilled white fish is exceptional. Whether you like it blackened with lemon pepper or original seasoning, it doesn’t disappoint.

“The grilled option is lighter and well-seasoned without being dry,” says Buchanan. “It’s a good choice if you want something less fried but still flavorful.”

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly shrimp are crunchy, flavorful, and endlessly dippable, making them a favorite among seafood lovers. At Captain D’s, this is a go-to order for Buchanan.

“The shrimp are crispy on the outside and tender inside,” she says. “They’re easy to dip and usually come in a generous portion.”

Hush Puppies

The hush puppies are a must at Captain D's. When I go, it's sometimes the only thing I order. I admit I eat too many and it's a good thing we don't have Captain D's where I live. Buchanan loves them as well.

“The hush puppies are slightly sweet with a crisp exterior,” she says. “They’re one of the better sides on the menu and hold up well alongside the fish.”

Coleslaw

Coleslaw is refreshing, creamy and the perfect complement to rich, fried foods. It’s easy to find in the South, but according to Buchanan, Captain D’s takes it to the next level.

“The coleslaw adds crunch and a little acidity to balance the fried food,” she says. “It’s simple but works well with the rest of the meal and has a flavor that stands out.”