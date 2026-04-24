These chains serve juicy, oversized fried chicken sandwiches worth ordering now.

I love a good fried chicken sandwich. However, nothing is more disappointing then when you bite into one and find it is thin, too overcooked, and tough. Luckily, there are a handful of chain restaurants serving up big, juicy, and super crispy chicken sandwiches that are worth sinking your teeth into. Which ones should you order? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best “big crispy” chicken sandwiches this month.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

The “Big Crispy” filet is 80% larger than competitors, and just $10.99 as part of the 3 for Me deal, which comes with a beverage, starter, and main. The breast is hand-battered crispy chicken and the sandwich is served wtih pickles, mayo and a side of house-made ranch, with white cheddar mac & cheese and fries. “We bought that chicken sandwich today and it was HUGE. It definitely can be split easily. The over all length was about twice the diameter of the bun,” a Redditor says. “It’s insane that chills is basically cheaper than fast food now,” writes a Redditor.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

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Popeyes’ Classic Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich are regularly compared to Chick-fil-A. Some fans claim the Louisiana fast-food brand’s versions are on top. “When it’s fresh, it’s better than Chick-fil-A,” one Redditor said. The spicy, crunchy crust, buttery bun, and tangy mayo have built a cult following. “I like the Popeyes sandwich better when they nail it, but I don’t know if I’m gonna get fresh and delicious or soggy and cold,” another adds. “When it’s made properly and fresh it blows every other chicken sandwich away,” a third agrees.

Bojangles

Bojangles, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a rapidly growing fast-food chain with some of the best fried chicken sandwiches around, especially the Bo’s Chicken Sandwich. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another. “We just got a bojangles in town and the chicken sandwich is on this level,” a third says.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has some of the juiciest chicken sandwiches on the planet, starting with its traditional chicken sandwich to the Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe, seasoned with a blend of pepper, fried to a crisp, and juicy on the inside. “Chick-fil-a would be the spicy breaded sandwich that I like best,” one Redditor said. “Chic fil a is delicious, but I’m throwing a tantrum if anyone here considers their spicy chicken sandwich as spicy,” another agreed.

Culver’s

Culver’s is famous for its ButterBurgers. But some customers swear the fried chicken sandwiches are some of the best in the country. The classic crispy version starts with whole white-meat chicken breast, coated in Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. It is paired with a toasted Kaiser bun and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Our reviewer is a big fan, delivering “a nice crisp and juiciness,” she says.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

If you like things serious hot, the massive slider-style breast at Dave’s Hot Chicken with customizable heat levels is the best bet. “Dave’s Hot Chicken wipes the floor with Chick-fil-A” declares u/Justasillyliltoaster. “Daves Hot chicken will give it a run for its money,” another agrees. Insider tip: Unless you can handle serious spice, stay away from the Reaper.