The 7 Daily Tips This Cardiologist Swears By For Anti-Aging

If you love your heart, it will love you back. After all, heart disease continues to be the leading killer in the U.S. It’s essential to learn about heart disease, know if you’re at risk, and take the right measures to properly care for this organ—especially as you age. We spoke with a chief cardiologist at HumanN, Christopher Davis, MD, to learn all of the right steps to take.

“Aging gracefully starts with protecting your cardiovascular system, as it is the foundation of your health and all other bodily systems,” says Dr. Davis. “Heart health is central to how we experience aging because it fuels the systems that keep us sharp, mobile, and resilient.”

Good blood flow is necessary to support your mood, memory, and cognitive performance. If you have a healthy cardiovascular system, oxygen and nutrients are delivered efficiently to your organs, muscles, and skin.

Dr. Davis points out, “We often talk about ‘vascular aging’ in cardiology. Poor vascular function accelerates cellular decay and oxidative stress damages blood vessels, promotes inflammation, and contributes to both physical and cognitive decline. If your arteries stiffen or your nitric oxide production drops, it affects everything from stamina to brain function. That’s why I emphasize not just lifespan, but healthspan, and maintaining vascular function is a critical part of that.”

Below, Dr. Davis shares a seven-point checklist to make heart health a priority and age gracefully.

Prioritize Blood Vessel Health

Dr. Davis recommends taking supplements to support your cardiovascular wellness and the production of nitric oxide.

“Healthy circulation supports everything from brain function to energy levels,” Dr. Davis tells us. “Nitric oxide (NO) is critical to help relax blood vessels and support healthy blood pressure, but your body’s natural production naturally declines with age. Poor diet and lack of exercise can make it worse. Even if you eat well, it’s tough to get enough dietary nitrates from food alone to support nitric oxide production.”

Know Your Numbers

Dr. Davis encourages you to regularly track your blood pressure, glucose levels, and advanced lipid markers (including inflammatory markers).

“VO2max testing can also provide personalized insights into heart and cellular function,” he says. “You can’t manage what you don’t measure and catching small changes early helps prevent major issues later.”

Build and Maintain Muscle Mass

As you age, you naturally lose lean muscle. It’s important to take the right steps to exercise and maintain muscle mass and strength.

“Muscle isn’t just about strength; it’s metabolically active and protective against aging-related decline,” Dr. Davis shares. “Resistance training, protein intake, and adequate recovery are all essential.”

Get Enough Solid Sleep Each Night

Not getting enough solid sleep each night can be detrimental to your physical and mental well-being. It can also negatively impact your heart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Restorative sleep is when your cardiovascular system repairs itself,” Dr. Davis stresses. “Aim for seven to eight hours per night and establish a consistent wind-down routine to help reduce stress on the heart.”

Manage Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Try to include as many antioxidants in your diet as possible. Doing so makes such a positive difference.

“Chronic inflammation accelerates aging at the cellular level. Foods rich in antioxidants, like berries or beetroot, can help,” Dr. Davis tells us. “As do supplements with grape seed extract to help reduce oxidative stress in your body and support the production of nitric oxide.”

Consume Whole Foods

This one’s easy to remember, but takes dedication.

“For diet, focus on whole foods, especially dietary nitrate-rich vegetables (beets, spinach, arugula), omega-3 fatty acids, and low-glycemic carbs,” says Dr. Davis.

Manage Your Stress

Chronic stress wreaks havoc on your day, but also your body, as it increases inflammation, blood pressure, and cortisol. In fact, stress can age your heart quickly—more so than a poor diet.

“Few people actually incorporate stress management practices into their daily routines,” Dr. Davis points out. “Whether it’s deep breathing, yoga, or mindful journaling, daily decompression is non-negotiable.”