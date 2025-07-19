Carl’s Jr. Just Launched a Wild New Burger With Alix Earle

Celebrity fast food collaborations are nothing new. From Megan Thee Stallion’s partnership with Popeyes to McDonald’s with Travis Scott, there have been many exciting couplings between burgers and stars within the last few years. One of the most surprising? Influencer Alix Earle and Carl’s Jr. The two started their relationship earlier this year, and this week, dropped an amazing new burger and accompanying video to go along with it.

The Queso Crunch Burger Is Here

In a promo shared by Carl’s Jr., the Earle, an influencer with over 4 million followers, makes a serious case for queso. And, Paris Hilton even makes a cameo. “kay, so…. @alix_earle‘s new queso crunch burger is out now. icon approved @parishilton ⭐️,” the brand captioned the post.

It Sounds Delicious

According to Carl’s Jr., the Queso Crunch Burger, available through September 2 at participating restaurants, features a 100% all-beef patty, “charbroiled over an open flame, smothered in a warm, creamy queso, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh house-made Pico de Gallo and Alix Earle’s favorite chip – seasoned crunchy tortilla strips – all served on a toasted bun.”

It Is an “Indulgent” Menu Item

“Our guests seek out indulgent menu items and Carl’s Jr. is known for our creative burgers and innovative flavors. Living up to guest expectations, we combined warm, creamy queso with our delicious, charbroiled burger patty for the perfect pairing,” said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl’s Jr. “The Queso Crunch Burger is so much more than a burger; it’s a celebration of bold, craveable flavors with a fun twist. We’re thrilled to once again partner with Alix Earle – who fans and followers know loves an indulgent treat. Her craving for burgers AND queso comes to life in this exciting culinary collab.”

Paris Hilton Has a Longtime Relationship with Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. announced the Kay So? Campaign to go along with the Queso Crunch Burger. In case you are curious how Hilton ends up in the commercial, its a throwback nod to her Carl’s Jr. commercials from the early 2000s.

Earle’s Partnership Began Earlier This Year

The launch of the Queso Crunch Burger is a continuation of Earle’s partnership with Carl’s Jr., which began in February with the Carl’s Jr. Hangover Day Burger (beef patty, folded egg, four strips of bacon, Swiss cheese, Hash Rounds (the chain’s version of hashbrowns), and special sauce on a seeded bun) which she promoted during the Super Bowl. Her partnership continued with Club Carl’s, an exclusive one-night only ultimate after-hours party and social content creation experience for the launch of the late-night offering, Build Your Own Bag (BYOB).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There Are Also New Frozen Drinks

Carl’s Jr. is introducing a lineup of frozen beverages. This includes the new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade and the Frozen Blue Sourberry, Carl’s Jr. lemonade mixed with sour blue raspberry sugar crystals.

And Freebies

If you just want some queso, or “kay so” as Earle would say, My Rewards Members can enjoy a free side of queso with an app purchase from July 9 through September 2, or the offer of a free frozen beverage with an app purchase, July 9 through October 28.